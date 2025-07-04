Give Your Homemade Vinegar Weed Killer A Powerful Boost With One Simple Addition

With the basic formula understood, there are a few options to consider. The primary variable is what type of vinegar to use. Standard white vinegar, which you likely have in your kitchen, is already often recommended in this mixture. Its acetic acid content stands at about 7%, which is deadly to plants. However, many gardeners go for vinegars made for horticulture, which can range from 10% to 25% or even higher. The higher the vinegar's acidic percentage, the deadlier it will be to weeds. But there is an important consideration: Extremely potent vinegar can cause burns to your skin, and you need to avoid inhaling its fumes. Any vinegar with an acetic acid percentage above 10% must be handled with extreme care. It is up to you to decide if the extra weed-killing power is worth the extra risk.

To make the mixture, first outfit yourself with rubber gloves and safety goggles. Outside or in a space that is well-ventilated, mix together 1 gallon of 10% vinegar, 4 tablespoons of orange oil, and 4 tablespoons of dish soap (Dawn works well). Put the mixture in a spray bottle and apply it directly to the weeds. Remember, it will kill any plant it comes in contact with, so be ultra careful not to get it on grass or garden plants. It may require a couple of treatments to kill the weeds completely. If you choose vinegar with a higher acidic percentage, it will require less applications. Keep in mind that even though this homemade herbicide is highly effective, weeds will in time return. It's not their fault; they are just doing their thing.