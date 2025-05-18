Foolproof Ways To Get Rid Of Weeds Growing In Your Gravel Driveway

Gravel construction makes for a truly durable driveway, with some people claiming they can last for 100 years. But during that long life it can be plagued with weeds. The question then becomes how to get rid of them. There are powerful herbicides that are extremely effective, such as glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup is an example. Because these can be dangerous, and you should always use proper safety precautions when using products like Roundup, many folks want to stay away from these herbicides. So, how can you get rid of the weeds growing in your gravel driveway safely? Here are a few methods to get the job done.

Removing them by hand is the most effective way to get rid of weeds. Wet the driveway to loosen the organic matter and gently pull them out by the root. By removing the root with the plant, it will not be able to grow back. Effective, but tremendously time-consuming.

Using a garden torch powered by propane is another effective technique. It kills the plants, and if the root system is shallow enough, it will kill that, too. Take precautions to avoid starting a fire by keeping a water hose close by. The heat may discolor the gravel, which might bother some folks.

DIY weed killer is another way to kill weeds. One particular recipe is made with vinegar, salt, and dish soap. The salt dehydrates the plant's roots, the vinegar removes the moisture from the plant, and the soap makes the combination stick to the plant. (You can also modify the formula using baking soda and vinegar.) Simply apply it with a spray bottle. It's most effective on young weeds and in direct sunlight. As it is not a true herbicide, it may require several applications to fully kill the weeds.