Farewell To Solid Concrete Driveways: This Practical Replacement Is Gaining Popularity

If your car's path to your garage is full of cracks and unevenness and has reached a level of deterioration beyond the scope of common repairs for concrete driveways, it might be time to replace it. But before turning to a fresh pour of new concrete, you might want to consider another trending surface material that looks luxe while providing a practical solution to one of the biggest problems facing urban landscapes today.

Permeable pavement is a type of hardscape specially formulated to allow water to infiltrate through it, instead of running off in sheets and potentially flooding the street, your yard, or your neighbor's garden. This material has been growing steadily in popularity over the past several years, driven by cities and counties looking for better ways to manage stormwater runoff from paved areas, as well as homeowners interested in making their homes more sustainable. Contractor Michael Benoit told MarthaStewart.com that permeable driveways are a growing trend for homeowners who "no longer want solid concrete driveways pushing water off onto the streets or back toward the foundations of their homes." And with many design choices on the market for these materials, this practical upgrade can also be beautiful.