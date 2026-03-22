Ditch Boring Concrete: Here's A Prettier, More Durable Driveway Alternative

Many homeowners might not necessarily think of their driveway as something to make a statement with, but it's important to realize that the driveway is the first thing that most people see when they visit your home. As such, boring concrete just doesn't cut it anymore. If you want to make your driveway more visually appealing while still being able to handle heavy traffic, brick pavers are the way to go, as they're one of the most stylish and durable concrete alternatives.

Brick pavers are made from a recipe of clay, lime, sand, iron oxide, and calcium silicate, which is then flame-cured into individual, rectangular pavers. To withstand heavy driveway use, these pavers need to be between 60 mm and 80 mm thick. Different from permeable pavers, which are another concrete alternative that easily sheds water, brick pavers are designed to withstand different environmental phenomena, including snow, rain, ice, and sun. Their interlocking design also invites you to get creative with different kinds of eye-catching patterns, like herringbone, ashlar, or basketweave.

As far as durability is concerned, bricks outlast concrete by a large margin. While concrete tends to last 30 to 40 years if taken care of properly, bricks can last well over 40 years if installed and cared for correctly. Bricks achieve this longevity thanks to the 2,000-plus degree Fahrenheit firing process that removes any contained moisture, chemically altering their structure to make them more durable.