Concrete Vs. Asphalt Driveways: Which Costs Less?

Whether you're putting your house on the market or looking to give it a refresh, a new driveway is going to bring a great amount of value. Not only does it look fresh, but a new driveway can repair previous damage inflicted by severe weather or heavy traffic. In terms of choosing your driveway paving materials, two of the most common are asphalt and concrete. And since budget is a huge part of any home project, you will want to know which of the two costs less.

Let's start with asphalt, a complex blend of bitumen, a petroleum byproduct, with various fines and coarse material such as sand, oyster shell, crushed stone, or gravel. The mixture is usually poured out hot and rolled to fit the shape of the driveway. In terms of price, asphalt ranges from $7 to $15 per square foot. For an example, let's say you have a 12-foot by 24-foot driveway, which is 288 square feet. That gives you a range between $2,016 and $4,320. You can save money if all you need to do is resurface an existing driveway, which will run you $3.60 to $8.30 per square foot.

Concrete also begins with a base of aggregates, but instead of bitumen, concrete consists of fines and coarse materials bound with a mixture of water and portland cement. This creates an exceptionally strong material that is poured into forms and often reinforced with rebar. Prices for concrete range between $8 and $20 per square foot. Using our 288-square-foot driveway example, that calculates out to $2,304 and $5,760. By the numbers, then, asphalt is clearly the cheaper way to pave a driveway.