While many homeowners are bidding farewell to solid concrete driveways in favor of practical alternatives like permeable pavers, bricks, or gravel, the material remains a popular choice. Not only is it strong and relatively easy to maintain, but it is also incredibly durable and will last for a long time. But what is the typical lifespan of a concrete driveway?

The short answer is that a concrete driveway will last somewhere in the realm of 25 to 30 years. This lifespan does depend on several things being done correctly, however. Among the most essential things that needs to be done right from the start is the pour itself. Concrete needs to sit on a compacted, yet permeable base, that includes reinforcing rebar that will help maintain the integrity of the structure.

Another important factor to getting this lifespan out of your driveway is weather. If you live somewhere that has a colder climate and is subject to intense winters, you're likely only going to get around 20 years out of your concrete surfaces. However, if you make sure the driveway is installed with the right control joints, or you use a superior type of concrete like exposed aggregate, you'll likely get a lot more life out of your driveway.