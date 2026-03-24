The Superior Type Of Concrete For A Long-Lasting Driveway

While there's a certain subset of homeowners who are bidding farewell to their solid concrete driveway in favor of practical alternatives, concrete remains a very dependable paving material thanks to its aesthetics, ease of installation, and low maintenance requirements. Not all concrete is made equal, however. There's a certain type of superior concrete that can give you a long lasting driveway while still looking exceptional: exposed aggregate concrete.

While you've almost certainly seen examples of aggregate concrete, you might not know exactly what it is or why it's a great option for your driveway. It's a type of concrete that's mixed with aggregate materials, such as gravel, shells, or glass. After the concrete is poured and cured, the surface is sanded down in order for the aggregate to be exposed. It creates a highly textured surface that provides an excellent amount of grip underfoot while also giving your driveway a unique finish.

The aggregate material used in the mix is what makes this option unique. Glass and shells are particularly striking, but you can also add some extra color to the mixture, making it look much fancier than the standard gray of a poured concrete slab. However, the additional aggregates are also what makes the concrete incredibly tough and strong.