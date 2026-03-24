The Superior Type Of Concrete For A Long-Lasting Driveway
While there's a certain subset of homeowners who are bidding farewell to their solid concrete driveway in favor of practical alternatives, concrete remains a very dependable paving material thanks to its aesthetics, ease of installation, and low maintenance requirements. Not all concrete is made equal, however. There's a certain type of superior concrete that can give you a long lasting driveway while still looking exceptional: exposed aggregate concrete.
While you've almost certainly seen examples of aggregate concrete, you might not know exactly what it is or why it's a great option for your driveway. It's a type of concrete that's mixed with aggregate materials, such as gravel, shells, or glass. After the concrete is poured and cured, the surface is sanded down in order for the aggregate to be exposed. It creates a highly textured surface that provides an excellent amount of grip underfoot while also giving your driveway a unique finish.
The aggregate material used in the mix is what makes this option unique. Glass and shells are particularly striking, but you can also add some extra color to the mixture, making it look much fancier than the standard gray of a poured concrete slab. However, the additional aggregates are also what makes the concrete incredibly tough and strong.
Why an aggregate concrete driveway is so durable
Aggregates are essential when making concrete. Unlike asphalt, which is bound with an oil-based bitumen, concrete is bound together with cement. The cement is a binding agent made of clay and limestone that helps brings the mixture together. By volume, aggregates make up roughly 60% of the concrete's internal construction. While standard concrete is made with smooth aggregates like sand and gravel, exposed aggregate concrete is made with larger, coarser materials. The size of these materials provides more surface area for better bonding, making it an exceptionally sturdy and strong material that will last for decades.
Another major benefit of exposed aggregate is additional slip resistance. Those who live in colder climates will have better grip and be less likely to slip or fall on ice. Yet, while it is exceptionally durable, the aggregate is only as good as its pour. The ratio of aggregate needs to be exact and thoroughly mixed to ensure an even spread throughout the whole surface. The whole driveway will fail if this is not done correctly. Aggregate concrete is also a few dollars pricier than regular concrete, meaning it isn't a cheap way to pave your driveway. But if you're willing to eat the cost and get a good professional company to pour it for you, you'll have a driveway that lasts several decades with little to no maintenance required.