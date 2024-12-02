Considering A Brick Paver Driveway? There's One Nasty Issue You Didn't Think About

While brick paver driveways sure are gorgeous, they come with a unique problem you may want to consider before choosing this driveway design: weeds. Yep, those pervasive plants are well known to wreak havoc on brick driveways. As they sprout up, they ruin the bricks' otherwise elegant and classical appeal, which can quickly turn an eye-catching driveway into an unkempt eyesore.

Though at first glance it looks like the weeds are coming up from the ground beneath your pavers, what's actually happening is that the seeds of various weeds are being blown into the pavers' gaps by the wind. Once there, the weeds will start to grow and then they can rapidly spread to other areas. Upon seeing these weeds, your first concern might be aesthetics. After all, no one likes the look of weeds sprouting between their pavers. However, there is a more serious issue — if left untreated, the persistent plants can also cause structural and permanent damage to your brick paver driveway.

Due to weed growth, these sort of driveways can require a lot of maintenance. So if you're thinking of installing one, you may want to know about the nasty issues that could face a paver option.