Old Pickle Jars Aren't Trash: 13 Genius Ways To Turn Them Into Home Treasures

Regardless of where you stand on the sweet vs. dill pickle debate, it's worth holding onto their glass jars once you've eaten them all. Buying new glass containers is expensive, and the jars that pickles come in can be surprisingly cute with some minor changes. Upcycling old food jars is an eco-friendly craft idea. As a bonus, the juice in those jars is the forgotten kitchen liquid that doubles as a natural de-icer, so you can use everything that's left once the pickles are gone.

We've curated 13 creative pickle jar projects that range from photo keepsake displays and floral lanterns to apothecary-style storage jars and candle holders. Some of these projects involve minimal upcycling on the clear glass jars. Others entail a full makeover, potentially leading you to decoupage, paint, or apply clay over the glass. If you're a crafty person, you'll likely have most of the materials you need on hand. You'll also want to wash the jars well and remove the labels before you get started.

While all of these pickle jar projects come with a suggested style or theme, they're so easy to adjust to fit your style. Feel free to swap out design elements, choose different colors, and embellish the pieces the way you see fit. All of the jars are pretty enough to act as decor, but many of them can also double as storage or pieces that display other items. If you don't use the lids, you can repurpose them for unique and artsy DIYs, too.