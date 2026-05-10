She Grabs Old Pickle Jars And Turns Them Into The Most Stunning Patio Lanterns

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It doesn't take much for a kitchen to feel cluttered and unruly. However, you'll want to resist the temptation to purge the depths of your cabinets until you assess what you actually have. Plenty of items that you're ready to toss can take on an entirely new life — something Instagram user northwoodsfolk just proved with her now viral DIY video. Rather than recycle pickle jars, she repurposes the glass containers into whimsical patio lanterns that are perfect for the spring and summer. All you need to do is decorate the exterior of the jar with colorful flowers, add your light, and hang it.

Not only will this DIY brighten up your patio, but it's also easy to recreate and requires only a few supplies. This makes it a great craft for kiddos, should they want to flex their creative muscles. To get started, you'll need pickle jars, dried pressed florals like the Gvhntk Dried Flower Kit, a foam sponge, Mod Podge Sealer (or a similar glue), your light of choice, and string such as Tenn Well's Jute Twine.