She Grabs Old Pickle Jars And Turns Them Into The Most Stunning Patio Lanterns
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It doesn't take much for a kitchen to feel cluttered and unruly. However, you'll want to resist the temptation to purge the depths of your cabinets until you assess what you actually have. Plenty of items that you're ready to toss can take on an entirely new life — something Instagram user northwoodsfolk just proved with her now viral DIY video. Rather than recycle pickle jars, she repurposes the glass containers into whimsical patio lanterns that are perfect for the spring and summer. All you need to do is decorate the exterior of the jar with colorful flowers, add your light, and hang it.
Not only will this DIY brighten up your patio, but it's also easy to recreate and requires only a few supplies. This makes it a great craft for kiddos, should they want to flex their creative muscles. To get started, you'll need pickle jars, dried pressed florals like the Gvhntk Dried Flower Kit, a foam sponge, Mod Podge Sealer (or a similar glue), your light of choice, and string such as Tenn Well's Jute Twine.
How to repurpose a pickle jar into a patio lantern
Ready to create your light-up garden decor? First things first, rid your pickle jar of any labels. Make sure to completely clean the surface before adhering anything to the glass. Brushing the jar in warm, soapy water can help remove the sticky residue. Next, pour Mod Podge into a dish, select the flowers you'd like to use, and seal them right on the pickle jar with your brush. Before you actually display your lantern, let it completely dry. Finish up your floral accessory by tying a jute string around the opening for a sweet statement, or use the twine to create a hanging lantern.
Now that you've satisfied your dry floral obsession and added a warm-weather touch to your alfresco sanctuary, it's time to style your craft. For safety purposes, opt to light the lantern with Hobays Mini Fairy Lights or HL Solar Tea Outdoor Lights. Place your lantern near your garden — bonus points if your plants match it! — and pair it with outdoor furniture and accessories in complementary colors and patterns. Keep natural elements nearby, as well, such as wooden crates, ceramic planters, and rocks. It's also a lovely way to light your table during those late-night alfresco cookouts.