Transform Old Pickle Jars Into Chic Countertop Decor With Thrifted Lace

The internet is full of hacks to upcycle mason jars, such as the DIY that repurposes glass jars into home decor. Although mason jars are the most popular choice for DIYs, you shouldn't pass up on other reusable glass jars, such as pickle containers. Transform an old pickle jar into chic countertop decor with inspiration from the TikTok user fotoncandle. This social media user shared an adorable idea where they turned this former food container into a classy candle jar.

This is a great idea to add ambient lighting to countertops. The jars don't take up much space and are easy to integrate with a classic interior design. Aside from being stylish, it's also a practical hack to try out. All it requires is upcycled pickle jars, thrifted lace trim, decorative sand filler, and a candle. Most of these items can be found at thrift stores, dollar stores, and budget-friendly craft retailers, making this a very low-cost DIY.

There is one caveat to keep in mind — as cute as this DIY appears, you should not follow the original TikToker's instructions to the letter. They utilize the pickle jar to house real flame candles. There is a common misconception that all glass jars are safe for candle-burning. In reality, only heat-resistant receptacles, such as those made of borosilicate or tempered glass, are safe for traditional candles. Unless your pickle jar explicitly states it's made of tempered glass, which is unlikely, play it safe by not exposing it to heat. Fortunately, you can still emulate this idea with one of the many electronic tealight candles on the market. On the bright side, an electronic candle gives more freedom to customize the pickle jar.