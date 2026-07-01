Transform Old Pickle Jars Into Chic Countertop Decor With Thrifted Lace
The internet is full of hacks to upcycle mason jars, such as the DIY that repurposes glass jars into home decor. Although mason jars are the most popular choice for DIYs, you shouldn't pass up on other reusable glass jars, such as pickle containers. Transform an old pickle jar into chic countertop decor with inspiration from the TikTok user fotoncandle. This social media user shared an adorable idea where they turned this former food container into a classy candle jar.
This is a great idea to add ambient lighting to countertops. The jars don't take up much space and are easy to integrate with a classic interior design. Aside from being stylish, it's also a practical hack to try out. All it requires is upcycled pickle jars, thrifted lace trim, decorative sand filler, and a candle. Most of these items can be found at thrift stores, dollar stores, and budget-friendly craft retailers, making this a very low-cost DIY.
There is one caveat to keep in mind — as cute as this DIY appears, you should not follow the original TikToker's instructions to the letter. They utilize the pickle jar to house real flame candles. There is a common misconception that all glass jars are safe for candle-burning. In reality, only heat-resistant receptacles, such as those made of borosilicate or tempered glass, are safe for traditional candles. Unless your pickle jar explicitly states it's made of tempered glass, which is unlikely, play it safe by not exposing it to heat. Fortunately, you can still emulate this idea with one of the many electronic tealight candles on the market. On the bright side, an electronic candle gives more freedom to customize the pickle jar.
How to make classy countertop decor from an old pickle jar
Start by cutting a lace trim to fit around the glass rim. Choose a design that's thin enough to encircle the top of the glass without overwhelming it, preferably around ½-inch thick or smaller. Thin lace and burlap ribbon are relatively common finds at thrift stores. If you're feeling extra crafty, you could even unravel the lace from a thrifted garment and repurpose it for this hack. Once you have the ribbon on hand, use hot glue or super glue to adhere it around the rim.
@fotoncandle
Simple DIY decor idea using empty pickle jars and some lace from your local crafts' store. The creative decor possibilities are endless, follow for more pearled candle styling ideas! #diydecor #candles #candletok #interiorstyling #farmhouse #simpledecor #fotonpearls #fotoncandle #pearledcandle #stylinghacks
The next step is to fill the jar with decorative sand. Remember, it doesn't have to be candle sand since you aren't using a real flame. Use white sand for a natural beach vibe, like in the original idea, or opt for a more colorful blend if you want a vibrant decorative piece. Bury the electronic candle so only the flame sticks out for a realistic look. Set up the finished piece on either side of a stylish centerpiece, such as one inspired by this list of chic kitchen countertop decor ideas. It's also easy to soften the look by combining this idea with the DIY that turns vintage doilies into stunning decor. Simply slide a lacey fabric underneath the candles to add layering and put a buffer between them and a stone or wood countertop. This has aesthetic appeal and protects countertops.