Reuse An Old Glass Jar To DIY A Beautiful Home Decor Piece You'll Love

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Mason jars are popular for all kinds of uses, from organizing goods to serving as DIY decor. Even if you don't need the jars themselves, there are genius ways to use just the jar lids instead of tossing them. If you have a few extra glass jars lying around and you're looking for a creative way to dress them up, try out lelya.creates's gorgeous idea.

This influencer took to Instagram to show how she turned ordinary mason jars into unrecognizable rustic canisters. These stylish, farmhouse-esque pieces are unlike anything you can buy in a store, giving them a bespoke quality that shines amongst other decor. They work in most rooms of a home and fit well on everything from a hallway console table to a kitchen countertop. In fact, they could even be added to creative farmhouse table centerpiece decor ideas for a completely personalized design.

The jars aren't reserved solely for decorative purposes, though. The finished project is covered with an opaque layer of paint that hides its contents. You could use them to store valuables, like extra cash, heirloom jewelry, or other items you'd rather keep hidden. This gives them functional value in addition to boosting an interior space.