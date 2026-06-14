DIYer Turns Vintage Doilies Into Stunning Table Decor You'll Love

Lace and crochet doilies have such intricate, beautiful patterns that can fit into both cozy and elegant decor. Though they're each unique pieces of art, doilies often end up unused in a drawer. If you're looking for a more creative way to cover your table, vintage fabric doilies are a fantastic alternative to typical cloths and runners. On TikTok, sunrisevalleyfarm.co, who also goes by Ana O, posted a brilliant way to DIY a gorgeous table runner from old doilies. With several crochet or lace doilies, a bit of thread, and a needle, the DIYer quickly crafted an ornate table covering. Alternatively, there are a few ways to put your table runner together, even if you're not the best at sewing.

Whether you love to thrift these fabric decorations or have handmade doilies that have been passed down from family, crafting a table runner is a great way to put a bunch of them to use. This genius idea to repurpose vintage doilies is also a fantastic solution for budget-friendly table decor that looks charming yet classy. Depending on your style and the doilies you're working with, your table runner can be different sizes or shapes to accommodate your needs. Though the DIYer used her runner for a chic dining room tablescape, this simple DIY decor would be perfect for adding texture to a coffee table or end table as well. If you don't like the cream color of doilies, dye the fabric before making your runner.