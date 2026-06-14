DIYer Turns Vintage Doilies Into Stunning Table Decor You'll Love
Lace and crochet doilies have such intricate, beautiful patterns that can fit into both cozy and elegant decor. Though they're each unique pieces of art, doilies often end up unused in a drawer. If you're looking for a more creative way to cover your table, vintage fabric doilies are a fantastic alternative to typical cloths and runners. On TikTok, sunrisevalleyfarm.co, who also goes by Ana O, posted a brilliant way to DIY a gorgeous table runner from old doilies. With several crochet or lace doilies, a bit of thread, and a needle, the DIYer quickly crafted an ornate table covering. Alternatively, there are a few ways to put your table runner together, even if you're not the best at sewing.
Whether you love to thrift these fabric decorations or have handmade doilies that have been passed down from family, crafting a table runner is a great way to put a bunch of them to use. This genius idea to repurpose vintage doilies is also a fantastic solution for budget-friendly table decor that looks charming yet classy. Depending on your style and the doilies you're working with, your table runner can be different sizes or shapes to accommodate your needs. Though the DIYer used her runner for a chic dining room tablescape, this simple DIY decor would be perfect for adding texture to a coffee table or end table as well. If you don't like the cream color of doilies, dye the fabric before making your runner.
Ways to DIY a stunning doily table runner
In her TikTok, Ana O laid out her doilies directly on the table she wanted to decorate. She placed them so that the edges were just barely touching. For a different style, try overlapping them more or even layering them to get a unique pattern. Use doilies of all different shapes, sizes, and designs to create a unique look for your table covering. This stunning way to style vintage doilies is super customizable, so take a little time to play with the arrangement and see what looks best. Try incorporating doilies with pretty colors in between the white ones for a gorgeous aesthetic. Depending on your style, you might choose to use all white fabric instead.
@sunrisevalleyfarm.co
What can I say, I love me a good doily! They are so charming and can be styled in so many ways! Grab a bunch from your local thrift store and make this charming table runner (or centerpiece) for your dining table with just a needle and thread! 🙌🏼 . . . #vintagehome #thriftedhome #vintagedecor #thriftflip #thrifted
Though the DIYer sewed the edges of her project together by hand, there are other options to complete this table runner. When using a larger number of doilies or with more overlapping designs, pinning the fabric together and sewing with a machine might be better. Try to use a stitch that blends in with the intricate material, such as a zig-zag stitch. For those who can't sew, fabric glue is a fantastic resource for projects like this. Alternatively, you may not have to attach your doilies. With larger dining tables, simply lay out your fabric artwork in the center of the table, setting a centerpiece on top if you'd like. With this option, you can redesign and rearrange your table runner for different occasions.