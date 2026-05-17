Ditch Traditional Tablecloths And Runners: A More Creative Way To Cover Your Table
Whether you like to entertain or simply enjoy a good old fashioned themed tablescape, putting together a beautiful table can be a fun way to imbue your home with your personal style. But if you've been at it a while, it can sometimes feel like a lot of pressure to come up with a steady stream of original ideas. So, if the dining table decor aisle isn't giving you the inspiration you need these days, don't worry — because we're putting runner rugs on the table now, y'all!
There are loads of stylish ways to decorate with rugs that don't involve the floor. For folks who like to think outside the box, the idea of using them in the place of tablecloths and runners can switch things up. No doubt, the biggest advantage to this trend (and it most definitely is a trend) is that it exponentially increases your options. You're no longer limited to whatever you can find in a very specific part of your local home goods store. By expanding your search, you are open to a whole new realm of possibilities which can be excellent for your creativity. You might even upcycle a rug you already have lying around (after giving it a good wash, of course.)
How to use a rug as a tablecloth or runner
If you want to adopt this trend and use a runner rug as your tablecloth or runner, all you've got to do is find the right one. While you can use thicker runners if you're going for a super stately vibe, using a thinner rug looks a little more natural and also allows your table decorations more of an opportunity to sit flat against the table (including all that glassware and those vintage accents that make your tablescape look expensive – you can't have them tipping over mid meal!). That said, flat weave and jute rugs work well for this trend.
You don't have to use the rug just as you found it either. If you've got a runner rug you love but it's way too long for the table, no worries! Just cut it down to size. Ideally, you'd like your runner to hang between six and 12 inches on either side of the table. If you've got a plain runner rug you'd like to add some more visual interest to, you can even paint it to better suit your vision. You're already turning things on their head, so don't hesitate to go all out if you want to alter a thin rug you love that falls more like fabric than anything else. Make it your own and use it as a tablecloth or runner to zhuzh up a table that no longer feels like "you."