Ditch Traditional Tablecloths And Runners: A More Creative Way To Cover Your Table

Whether you like to entertain or simply enjoy a good old fashioned themed tablescape, putting together a beautiful table can be a fun way to imbue your home with your personal style. But if you've been at it a while, it can sometimes feel like a lot of pressure to come up with a steady stream of original ideas. So, if the dining table decor aisle isn't giving you the inspiration you need these days, don't worry — because we're putting runner rugs on the table now, y'all!

There are loads of stylish ways to decorate with rugs that don't involve the floor. For folks who like to think outside the box, the idea of using them in the place of tablecloths and runners can switch things up. No doubt, the biggest advantage to this trend (and it most definitely is a trend) is that it exponentially increases your options. You're no longer limited to whatever you can find in a very specific part of your local home goods store. By expanding your search, you are open to a whole new realm of possibilities which can be excellent for your creativity. You might even upcycle a rug you already have lying around (after giving it a good wash, of course.)