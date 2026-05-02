10 Stylish Ways To Decorate With Rugs That Don't Involve Floors
A good area rug can truly transform a room. It can add color, texture, and warmth, making for an excellent way to imbue your space with your own sense of personal style. It's not a bad idea to put them in every room you can, sometimes even doubling up or layering them for a chic vibe. But if you're getting your hands on affordable area rugs only to lack a single bit of floor space left to put them on, we've got some easy DIYs that will put all that flair to good use.
Rugs don't have to live only on the floor. You can hang them on the wall — framed, or unframed — or as a statement piece headboard. They work well for reupholstering chairs, benches, or pillows, too. You don't even have to pull out the stapler. Just throw a small area rug over the seat of a chair and you've got an instant makeover. They can be used in your garden, in your garage, and under your drinks. Heck, why not include them in your latest tablescape? They can even be made into gifts for your furry friends, as well as your human companions.
Drape over chairs
Sometimes the smallest upgrade can make a space feel brand new. If your kitchen or dining room chairs are feeling a little unexciting, consider tossing a small area rug over them for a pop of color and visual interest. For wooden chairs with high backs, draping your rug over the back works well, creating a layered look. Chairs with cushions, however, can be immediately updated by laying the area rug over the seat. This is an instance where small sheepskin rugs can really shine, adding texture and contributing to a cool boho vibe.
Stitch together some throw pillows
Throw pillows are a great way to update your space, but the best tend to be on the expensive side. Upcycling your old area rugs is a great way to get luxurious-looking throw pillows with weight and texture that don't break the bank. To make a longer bolster style pillow, all you need is pillow stuffing, a few sewing tools, and a decently-sized rug — about two or three feet long. Even without much sewing know-how, you can easily pull this off with a simple a blanket stitch.
Frame bits of decorative rug
If you've been dreaming of styling your very own gallery wall, framed bits of of your favorite old area rugs make a great addition. Simply find the frames you want to fill and cut your old rugs to size. To balance the design, be sure to include multiple shapes and sizes. Using a staple gun or fabric glue, attach the bits of rug to the the frame's museum board or backing board. For maximum impact, opt for rugs with interesting patterns and colors that complement your interior without looking too matchy-matchy.
No headboard? Use a rug
Rather than spending a boatload on a bulky headboard that takes up space and requires a delivery service just to reach your bedroom, why not hang a rug instead? Simply find one that's the same width as your bed and hang it with a few sturdy nails. If you'd like to pull this off without compromising the wall, use industrial-strength glue to fasten the rug to a piece of cardboard and stick it to the wall with command strips.
Hallway runners turned table toppers
When it comes to decorating your home, a runner rug can also be used as a table runner. When your hallway runner has finished serving its purpose, give it a new one by thoroughly cleaning it up and using it as a table runner. You may need to cut it down to size — ideally, it should hang no more than ten inches off each side of the table. Flat weave and jute rugs are a good option here. They're thinner, allowing dishes, candles, or your latest tablescape idea to sit flush.
Reupholster a bench
If you've found a thrifted bench that needs a little love, reupholster the cushion using a gorgeous old thin throw rug you have lying around. After removing the screws that attach the seat to the legs, wrap the cushion in your rug. Secure the sides with staples first — pull the fabric taut across the cushion — wrap it like a present to pleat the corners before finishing it with more staples. Alternatively, you can DIY your own bench using plywood, foam, and your rug to make a seat before screwing on some candlestick legs.
Protect your knees
If you're prone to doing lots of projects around the house and garden, you probably spend a lot of time kneeling down. After a while, that can get tough to deal with. Protect your knees by putting a piece of your old rug between you and the ground. It doesn't have to be terribly complicated; small rugs can simply be folded over or rolled up and knelt upon for extra cushioning. Larger rugs can be cut into a rectangle (aim for a size of one foot by two or three feet) and treated the same way.
Use rugs as weed guards in your garden
If you've got a bunch of rug left over after cutting out your gardening knee pad, use the rest of it to keep your garden weed-free. The simplest way is to put long strips of old rug between your garden rows. This deprives them of sunlight, starving any weeds underneath long before they can grow into a nuisance. Plus, it gives your knees a little extra cushion when working.
Make coasters
One of the cutest ways to upcycle an adorable old area rug is to transform it into a unique set of drink coasters. While rugs made from natural fibers work well (like cotton, which is absorbent, durable, and heat resistant), rugs with a rubber backing can add an extra layer of protection against condensation. Cut the rug into small squares if you want each cup to have its own little magic carpet, or use an upside down mug to trace circles if you prefer round coasters.
Make a cat scratcher
A cat using a scratcher is always an appealing sight. Encourage more of that at home by transforming a rug into one. The easy way to do this only requires you to cover plywood with rug, staple it on, and leave it on the floor or hang it from the wall for the cat to enjoy. Otherwise, get creative with it, making fun shapes out of carpet tiles for a $5 cat scratcher you'll actually want in your home.