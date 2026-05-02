10 Stylish Ways To Decorate With Rugs That Don't Involve Floors

A good area rug can truly transform a room. It can add color, texture, and warmth, making for an excellent way to imbue your space with your own sense of personal style. It's not a bad idea to put them in every room you can, sometimes even doubling up or layering them for a chic vibe. But if you're getting your hands on affordable area rugs only to lack a single bit of floor space left to put them on, we've got some easy DIYs that will put all that flair to good use.

Rugs don't have to live only on the floor. You can hang them on the wall — framed, or unframed — or as a statement piece headboard. They work well for reupholstering chairs, benches, or pillows, too. You don't even have to pull out the stapler. Just throw a small area rug over the seat of a chair and you've got an instant makeover. They can be used in your garden, in your garage, and under your drinks. Heck, why not include them in your latest tablescape? They can even be made into gifts for your furry friends, as well as your human companions.