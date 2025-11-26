The Forgotten Kitchen Liquid That Doubles As A Natural De-Icer During Winter

How many times have you cleaned out your refrigerator only to find a number of pickle jars bereft of spears but still filled with brine? If you're a pickle-loving household or make your own, you might just pour the brine into the sink and recycle the jars. That leftover pickle brine you forget about actually has some absolutely genius uses, one of which is that you can actually use the stuff as a natural de-icer in the wintertime.

It's no secret that homeowners and municipalities are looking for alternatives to the wide number of ice salts that have been used to de-ice roads, driveways, and sidewalks over the last few decades. Rock salt is the most prevalent. While it is incredibly effective, its corrosive and toxic nature has made rock salt a bit of a pariah when it comes to ice removal. If you're someone who wants to limit or downright stop using rock salt on your property, pickle brine is a safe and incredibly effective solution.

The reason pickle brine is effective against ice and snow is that it contains high amounts of salt that will lower the freezing point of water. However, unlike rock salts, pickle brine is non-toxic and not corrosive, meaning that it is both practical and environmentally friendly.