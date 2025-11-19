People Say Coffee Grounds Can Melt Ice — But Does This Winter Hack Really Work?

If you are one of those people who prefer making your own coffee as opposed to waiting in line at the drive-through, you're likely going to have amassed a lot of used grounds. While you could just throw them away, we'd actually recommend saving them because they can be utilized for a slew of different beneficial purposes. And when winter rears its icy head, you might hear people say that you can use those leftover coffee grounds to melt ice. The question is: Are they right?

Unfortunately, coffee grounds will not work as a homemade ice melt. One of the cases made for coffee grounds is that anything that dissolves in water can be used to melt ice. Seeing as coffee grounds don't dissolve in water unless they've been ground down to a powdery consistency, they will not be nearly as efficient as other types of ice melts will be.

Now, if it is sunny out and you have coffee grounds on your walkway, their dark color will absorb more heat and potentially melt a little bit more of the ice underneath. However, that is the coffee grounds working in conjunction with heat as opposed to their natural properties melting ice singlehandedly. Still, even though they aren't especially efficient at melting ice, there are still ways your coffee grounds can help make your winters a little easier.