Repurpose Jar Lids Into A Unique And Artsy Countertop Staple
Whether you're seeking a DIY project to organize the clutter on your kitchen island or have a new quartz countertop that seems lonely because it's absolutely empty, a stylish oversized bowl may help. A sculptural one can serve as both a decorative object and a holder for small items that tend to consume too much counter space. You can also use the bowl as a display piece, filling it with eye-catching objects like Christmas ornaments or shiny red apples. Make this versatile vessel on the cheap by upcycling old jar lids. Metal lids from salsa jars, pickle containers, and similar types of food packaging work well for this project. Plus, reusing these jar lids keeps them out of landfills.
To prepare for your crafting adventure, repurpose a large, round plastic lid — such as one from a 5-gallon paint container – for the bowl's base. If you don't have one of these, locate a round plate that's the size you'd like the base to be, trace it on a piece of cardboard, and cut out the circle. The size of the base determines the number of jar lids you'll need. Check how many lids fit around the base by standing them on their ends and placing them side by side. The whole circumference of the base should be covered, and the lids' edges need to touch. After completing this task, grab the correct number of lids from your stash. Also, find a square piece of fabric to cover the top of each lid, plus a circular piece that's a little larger than the bowl's base. Finally, locate a roll of jute twine.
Building and upgrading your bowl
To start constructing your bowl, apply hot glue to the top of a lid and the interior of its rim. Press a fabric square onto the lid, lightly crumpling the material and trimming away any excess. Repeat this process until every lid is covered. Then, cover the base with fabric, gluing excess to its bottom. After that, affix a tight twine coil to each lid's underside. If you'd like, line the edge of each lid with trim or glue a bead to the center of each coil. Finally, build a lid-and-glue "fence" on the base's circumference. The bottom edge of each lid should touch the edge of the bowl's base, and every side edge of a lid should touch the side edge of the lid adjacent to it. Make sure the fabric-covered side of each lid faces outward.
There are lots of ways to tailor this project to your tastes and the supplies you already have at home. If standard jar lids are few and far between, repurpose the two-piece lids that come with many canning jars. When going this route, hot-glue each lid's pieces together before tackling the rest of the project. Alternatively, you could reuse lids from plastic containers if you have a bunch that are sturdy and the same size.
Making a taller bowl with two rows of lids is another upgrade to try. After completing the original project, glue the bottom edges of more fabric-covered lids at the points where the lowest row's lids meet. Add extra glue along the side edges of the lids for added stability. If the bowl's walls feel unstable, reinforce the interior with a layer of thick felt.