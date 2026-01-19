Repurpose Jar Lids Into A Unique And Artsy Countertop Staple

Whether you're seeking a DIY project to organize the clutter on your kitchen island or have a new quartz countertop that seems lonely because it's absolutely empty, a stylish oversized bowl may help. A sculptural one can serve as both a decorative object and a holder for small items that tend to consume too much counter space. You can also use the bowl as a display piece, filling it with eye-catching objects like Christmas ornaments or shiny red apples. Make this versatile vessel on the cheap by upcycling old jar lids. Metal lids from salsa jars, pickle containers, and similar types of food packaging work well for this project. Plus, reusing these jar lids keeps them out of landfills.

To prepare for your crafting adventure, repurpose a large, round plastic lid — such as one from a 5-gallon paint container – for the bowl's base. If you don't have one of these, locate a round plate that's the size you'd like the base to be, trace it on a piece of cardboard, and cut out the circle. The size of the base determines the number of jar lids you'll need. Check how many lids fit around the base by standing them on their ends and placing them side by side. The whole circumference of the base should be covered, and the lids' edges need to touch. After completing this task, grab the correct number of lids from your stash. Also, find a square piece of fabric to cover the top of each lid, plus a circular piece that's a little larger than the bowl's base. Finally, locate a roll of jute twine.