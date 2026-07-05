Transform An Old Pickle Jar Into A Chic Flower Vase With Cement

Decorative cement or stone vases can be overly expensive for a container, but a pickle jar is the surprisingly sleek and stylish alternative. Pickle jars are commonly upcycled for simple glass vases, and you can save your empty glass jars and turn them into a stylish cement vase as well. This DIY creates a more elaborate, chic cement and glass fixture than just a plain pickle jar with fresh-cut flowers. On TikTok, evebprojectsbackup posted a video showing how these food jars can be transformed into functional decor. By setting the jar inside a container of wet cement or concrete, you'll craft a unique vase with stone accents.

While the glass jar makes it possible for this vase to hold real flowers and water, the cement adds texture and dimension to the decor. The DIYer created a cement ring around the top and bottom of the pickle jar, leaving the glass exposed in the middle. Alternatively, covering the entire jar with cement or only coating the bottom of the glass will change the look.

The container used as a mold for your cement will determine the design and shape of your vase. For example, plastic bottles or containers with ridges can be used to make an imprinted design on the cement portions of your decor. To further customize your charming DIY vase, change the color of the stone with pigment powders. Pickle jars come in all shapes and sizes, allowing you to make the perfect vase for your home.