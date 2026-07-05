Transform An Old Pickle Jar Into A Chic Flower Vase With Cement
Decorative cement or stone vases can be overly expensive for a container, but a pickle jar is the surprisingly sleek and stylish alternative. Pickle jars are commonly upcycled for simple glass vases, and you can save your empty glass jars and turn them into a stylish cement vase as well. This DIY creates a more elaborate, chic cement and glass fixture than just a plain pickle jar with fresh-cut flowers. On TikTok, evebprojectsbackup posted a video showing how these food jars can be transformed into functional decor. By setting the jar inside a container of wet cement or concrete, you'll craft a unique vase with stone accents.
While the glass jar makes it possible for this vase to hold real flowers and water, the cement adds texture and dimension to the decor. The DIYer created a cement ring around the top and bottom of the pickle jar, leaving the glass exposed in the middle. Alternatively, covering the entire jar with cement or only coating the bottom of the glass will change the look.
The container used as a mold for your cement will determine the design and shape of your vase. For example, plastic bottles or containers with ridges can be used to make an imprinted design on the cement portions of your decor. To further customize your charming DIY vase, change the color of the stone with pigment powders. Pickle jars come in all shapes and sizes, allowing you to make the perfect vase for your home.
How to create a swanky cement vase from a basic pickle jar
Before you start mixing your cement, prepare your pickle jar by thoroughly washing it and removing the label. While many food jars have a printed date on the glass, this will likely be covered by your cement. Use a cement mixture that sets quickly, or a concrete such as Quikrete. For an extra chic look, opt for a white cement. Combine the powder with water according to the bag's directions. If you'd like your stone to be a unique color, stir a cement pigment powder into the wet mixture.
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To reuse an old glass jar to DIY a home decor piece you'll love, evebprojectsbackup set the pickle jar upside down in a bowl. Then, the TikToker packed wet cement into the mold around the glass. Consider lightly oiling the container acting as your mold before pouring the wet stone. This helps to prevent the finished vase from sticking. Allow the cement to dry before carefully pulling or cutting off your mold. Repeat this process to cover the bottom of the jar as well.
Otherwise, choose a mold that fits the whole jar, making the outside of your vase entirely cement. With thicker concrete, you may be able to brush the stone mixture directly onto the glass for a thin coating wherever you'd like. After taking off your mold, use sandpaper to smooth out any rough edges. Finally, fill your fashionable DIY vase with water and flowers.