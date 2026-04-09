Transform Empty Paper Towel Rolls Into A Charming DIY Vase

Crafting this project doesn't take much effort or money to complete. Simply cut two paper towel tubes in half. You'll also need a PVC pipe that's around the same width as a paper towel roll, about 1.5 to 2 inches, and cut it to five inches tall to match. Sand down the pipes with 220-grit sandpaper, so they're easier to paint. Keep in mind that the plastic pipes are only necessary to keep the centerpiece standing upright. Cardboard tubes are flimsy and lightweight, so they don't have the strength to stay standing on their own.

Once the cardboard and pipes are prepared, hot-glue them side by side and paint over them with acrylic craft paint in the color of your choice. Design guru decor_with_sandy on Instagram chose matte black for solid coverage and to stick to a modern, elegant aesthetic. For the next step, you'll need drinking straws. Trim them to the same height as the vase, and use a metallic acrylic paint to maintain a modern style. Make sure the metallic color matches other features in your room. For example, if this centerpiece is for a kitchen, you should pick a metallic finish similar to your kitchen appliances or cabinet hardware. Once the paint is dry, hot-glue the straws in the crevices between the paper towel rolls and PVC pipes.

At this point, the vase is ready to be styled. Display it by itself or alongside other tabletop decor, following our tips for creating a perfect all-natural centerpiece. Stick artificial foliage inside the individual cardboard tubes, or take cuttings from your garden to make a temporary plant display. Just be wary of using live plant cuttings, as the moisture will slowly break down the inside of the paper tubes.