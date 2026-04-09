Transform Empty Paper Towel Rolls Into A Charming DIY Vase
When most people finish off a roll of paper towels, their last thought is that it'll make for beautiful decor. Shockingly enough, there's more than one paper towel trick to elevate your home. We found a project that turns these unassuming items into modern centerpieces for homes. Save two paper towel rolls when their paper runs out, so you can try this genius idea that turns them into a fluted tabletop vase. The most surprising part is that it takes very few materials to complete the transformation. All you need is a hot glue gun, drinking straws, a short and narrow PVC pipe, and two cans of paint to upcycle the cardboard tubes into a vase.
Once completed, the fluted design adds texture to a space, and the chosen paint colors should be complementary to the room. This project is stylish, as well as completely customizable, making it perfect for any household in need of a new centerpiece. You can even pair it with DIY-decorated Dollar Tree vases to create an affordable but stylish arrangement of artificial foliage. Stick to matte or glossy, solid-colored paint for a minimalist or modern look. Or you could create a more weathered look with streaky paint for a rustic vibe.
How to DIY a contemporary, modern vase from cardboard tubes
Crafting this project doesn't take much effort or money to complete. Simply cut two paper towel tubes in half. You'll also need a PVC pipe that's around the same width as a paper towel roll, about 1.5 to 2 inches, and cut it to five inches tall to match. Sand down the pipes with 220-grit sandpaper, so they're easier to paint. Keep in mind that the plastic pipes are only necessary to keep the centerpiece standing upright. Cardboard tubes are flimsy and lightweight, so they don't have the strength to stay standing on their own.
Once the cardboard and pipes are prepared, hot-glue them side by side and paint over them with acrylic craft paint in the color of your choice. Design guru decor_with_sandy on Instagram chose matte black for solid coverage and to stick to a modern, elegant aesthetic. For the next step, you'll need drinking straws. Trim them to the same height as the vase, and use a metallic acrylic paint to maintain a modern style. Make sure the metallic color matches other features in your room. For example, if this centerpiece is for a kitchen, you should pick a metallic finish similar to your kitchen appliances or cabinet hardware. Once the paint is dry, hot-glue the straws in the crevices between the paper towel rolls and PVC pipes.
At this point, the vase is ready to be styled. Display it by itself or alongside other tabletop decor, following our tips for creating a perfect all-natural centerpiece. Stick artificial foliage inside the individual cardboard tubes, or take cuttings from your garden to make a temporary plant display. Just be wary of using live plant cuttings, as the moisture will slowly break down the inside of the paper tubes.
The realities of this charming homemade vase
Since it's made up of paper towels and plastic tubes, there's no space to cultivate a living, growing plant inside this vase. That's the main downfall of this project, but it could pave the way for another inspiring idea. Instead of hot gluing the cardboard tubes only to each other, consider gluing them around a pot that's actually intended for living greenery. This project won't require PVC pipes, since the original planter base is sturdy.
The downside of this idea is that the paper towels still won't hold up well to humidity over time. If you attempt this version, we recommend sticking to succulents or other houseplants that require little water. You could also apply this concept to upgrade a larger planter, then tuck a smaller pot with a plant inside.
If you really love the look of this planter, you should know there are other charming vases made from empty containers with the same aesthetic. As long as you have cylinders, drinking straws, and spray paint, you can make similar designs with a variety of home items. PVC pipes, Pringles cans, and other tube-shaped items are perfect for like-minded hacks.