Give Dollar Tree Vases A Trendy Upgrade For Coffee Table Decor That Looks High-End

Dollar Tree vases may be cheap, but being budget-friendly doesn't mean they can't look high-end. You'll stop overlooking these designer-approved Dollar Tree decor items when you realize their full potential. Dollar Tree vases only cost $1.75 to $3 each, but with some refurbishment and embellishment, they can look way more valuable. All that's required are a few arts and crafts supplies to transform an unassuming glass vase into a gorgeous pottery-esque urn to adorn your coffee table. Creative TikToker @craft.go.places shared a method that turns a Dollar Tree item into a Pottery Barn-inspired design that will immediately give your decor a high-end upgrade.

This finished craft is incredibly similar to one of Pottery Barn's bestselling Artisan Handcrafted Terracotta Vases that goes for $159. You can make a DIY version at a much smaller scale using the 7-inch-tall Jardin Clear Glass Flower Vase. It also takes a few extra supplies to emulate the luxurious look. You'll need the small bucket of air dry clay, Aleene's All Purpose Tacky Glue, baking soda, and acrylic paint. Use any color acrylic paint you want, though a linen or another beige-adjacent color closely emulates a light terracotta. A paint sponge with a round, flat head will also come in handy to apply the stone-like texture to the vase.