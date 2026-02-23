Give Dollar Tree Vases A Trendy Upgrade For Coffee Table Decor That Looks High-End
Dollar Tree vases may be cheap, but being budget-friendly doesn't mean they can't look high-end. You'll stop overlooking these designer-approved Dollar Tree decor items when you realize their full potential. Dollar Tree vases only cost $1.75 to $3 each, but with some refurbishment and embellishment, they can look way more valuable. All that's required are a few arts and crafts supplies to transform an unassuming glass vase into a gorgeous pottery-esque urn to adorn your coffee table. Creative TikToker @craft.go.places shared a method that turns a Dollar Tree item into a Pottery Barn-inspired design that will immediately give your decor a high-end upgrade.
This finished craft is incredibly similar to one of Pottery Barn's bestselling Artisan Handcrafted Terracotta Vases that goes for $159. You can make a DIY version at a much smaller scale using the 7-inch-tall Jardin Clear Glass Flower Vase. It also takes a few extra supplies to emulate the luxurious look. You'll need the small bucket of air dry clay, Aleene's All Purpose Tacky Glue, baking soda, and acrylic paint. Use any color acrylic paint you want, though a linen or another beige-adjacent color closely emulates a light terracotta. A paint sponge with a round, flat head will also come in handy to apply the stone-like texture to the vase.
How to make a high-end design using a Dollar Tree vase
Once all the necessary supplies and the rounded Jardin vase are acquired, it's time to begin this earthenware imitation. Start by grabbing a chunk of clay. Flatten it to about a ¼-inch thick and cut it to into a 1 ½-inch-wide strip. Make it long enough to connect from the top of the vase to about one-third of the way down with a sloped handle shape. Use glue to make the connection to the glass extra sturdy, and smooth out any creases and cracks in the clay with water.
@craft.go.places
Once the clay is fully dry, work on the rest of the vase. Combine baking soda, acrylic paint, and a small amount of tacky glue to make a thick, clumpy mixture that has the texture of mashed potatoes. Mixing roughly one part baking soda for every two parts of paint makes a realistic stone texture, but you may add more baking soda to adjust the ratio to your desired consistency. Dab this mixture around the entire vase and handle using a round sponge brush (you can also add texture by dabbing the mixture onto the glass with your fingers). After the paint dries, leave it as is for the textured, natural clay look. Another option is to paint over it with another acrylic color for a vibrant end result.
How to style this trendy DIY vase on a coffee table
Crafting is only half the battle, as you still must style the vase. The easiest way to dress it up is to stick an arrangement of artificial flowers and greenery in the top. Pick seasonal florals or flower colors that offset the neutral or bold acrylic paint colors. You can even find arrangements for only $1.75 at Dollar Tree to keep this project low-cost.
With or without flowers, it's easy to turn a dull coffee table into a unique statement piece with Dollar Tree decor. In a cozy farmhouse-style living room, pair a textured vase with a woven display tray, candle, and coffee table book. To embrace natural textures but maintain a more modern design, style the vase beside a pile of coffee table books and miscellaneous decor, such as the Crafters Square Wooden Bead Garland. Those who prefer more minimalist looks can also style the vase by itself with only foliage to dress it up, or you could style it alongside other vases made in a similar fashion.