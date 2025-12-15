Turn A Dull Coffee Table Into A Unique Statement Piece With A Dollar Tree Decor Hack
Some coffee tables are statement pieces in and of themselves, while others require a creative upgrade or two to reach this coveted status. Adding some conversation-worthy decor to a standard-issue coffee table is one way to make it the focal point of a room. You can do this on a tiny budget by stirring a common pantry ingredient into some paint and applying this mixture to a few pieces of Dollar Tree glassware. The finished products bear a surprising resemblance to stoneware you might find in a ceramics boutique or even an art gallery.
To transform inexpensive pieces of glassware into stoneware lookalikes, you'll need baking soda, a paintbrush, and acrylic paint in a neutral color such as ivory, cement gray, or taupe. If you're into the modern farmhouse aesthetic, you could even go for mint green or a peachy shade of beige. Can't find acrylic paints? No sweat. Just use latex paints instead. You can even swap glassware for ceramic dishes if needed.
Dollar Tree carries paintbrushes in a variety of sizes and styles, as well as acrylic paints in colors you can mix to create off-whites, grays, and browns. The retailer's 6-inch Clear Glass Bowls and Moderno 10.6-inch Clear Glass Dinner Plates also work well for this DIY project. Or, thrift some glass vases or other pieces with interesting shapes. If you'd like to glue together different dishes to create a tabletop sculpture, pick up a tube of strong adhesive, too. E6000 Craft Adhesive is a good choice since it forms a sturdy bond with glass. Worried about the paint chipping? Grab a bottle of clear varnish designed for use on acrylics or latex paint.
How to make glassware look like artisan-crafted ceramics
To turn your glassware into faux stoneware, start by making textured paint with your acrylic paint and baking soda, then apply two coats of this mixture to each bowl, plate, or vase. Adding baking soda to the acrylics creates a matte finish that resembles chalk paint. You'll need one part of baking soda for every two parts of paint. In other words, 4 tablespoons of baking soda should be the right amount for ½ cup of paint. Blend in another pinch of baking soda if you'd like more texture on your glassware. Or, mix in a small handful of coarse salt or coffee grounds to give your Dollar Tree dishes an extra-rustic look. Some crafters even rub the first coat of paint with dirt to make the final product resemble an antique that's been passed down through generations. If you try this, do it when the first coat of paint is wet, which will help the dirt stick to the acrylic. Give each coat at least two hours to dry before moving to the next step of the project.
Though a vase covered in textural paint is bound to be a beautiful addition to your coffee table, take this project a step further by gluing together two or more pieces of glassware. For example, you can turn a bowl upside down, apply E6000 to its base, and press a plate into the glue. This creates a sculptural object with a flat, tray-like surface that's perfect for displaying candles (as seen above), small potted plants, or framed photos. Or, use it as a pedestal for an ikebana-inspired flower arrangement or a lantern made from Dollar Tree jars.