Turn A Dull Coffee Table Into A Unique Statement Piece With A Dollar Tree Decor Hack

Some coffee tables are statement pieces in and of themselves, while others require a creative upgrade or two to reach this coveted status. Adding some conversation-worthy decor to a standard-issue coffee table is one way to make it the focal point of a room. You can do this on a tiny budget by stirring a common pantry ingredient into some paint and applying this mixture to a few pieces of Dollar Tree glassware. The finished products bear a surprising resemblance to stoneware you might find in a ceramics boutique or even an art gallery.

To transform inexpensive pieces of glassware into stoneware lookalikes, you'll need baking soda, a paintbrush, and acrylic paint in a neutral color such as ivory, cement gray, or taupe. If you're into the modern farmhouse aesthetic, you could even go for mint green or a peachy shade of beige. Can't find acrylic paints? No sweat. Just use latex paints instead. You can even swap glassware for ceramic dishes if needed.

Dollar Tree carries paintbrushes in a variety of sizes and styles, as well as acrylic paints in colors you can mix to create off-whites, grays, and browns. The retailer's 6-inch Clear Glass Bowls and Moderno 10.6-inch Clear Glass Dinner Plates also work well for this DIY project. Or, thrift some glass vases or other pieces with interesting shapes. If you'd like to glue together different dishes to create a tabletop sculpture, pick up a tube of strong adhesive, too. E6000 Craft Adhesive is a good choice since it forms a sturdy bond with glass. Worried about the paint chipping? Grab a bottle of clear varnish designed for use on acrylics or latex paint.