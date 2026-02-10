Dollar Tree Decor Items You Should Stop Overlooking, According To Design Experts
Dollar Tree decor can be hit or miss at times, with some pieces looking cheap or gaudy, but this low-cost retailer has tons of items that could elevate your space for less. If you're looking for smart ideas to help you save money while decorating your home, interior designers have some top picks from Dollar Tree that allow you to create a luxurious, expensive-looking aesthetic without emptying your wallet. Across design publications and social media, designers are praising a variety of Dollar Tree's decor, including staple pieces like candles and vases.
Grace Marchand, an interior designer and TikToker, showcased in a video some of Dollar Tree's best decor finds, including candles and candleholders. Dollar Tree's metal lantern candleholder comes in two sizes for either $3 or $5, Marchand explained, and looks similar to Pottery Barn's pricey candle lanterns, making it an inexpensive way to upgrade your decor. "100% you're grabbing one if not two of each these, and we're styling these on our shelves, on our front porch, or any table that just needs a little something," she said. Adding a simple white candle or the Luminessence battery-operated candle from the low-cost retailer will give these lanterns a gorgeous glow and turn Dollar Tree items into a chic and affordable Pottery Barn-inspired dupe. (If you're craving more of a craft project, you could even DIY your own gorgeous lantern with a Dollar Tree glass jar.)
Design experts' top picks for Dollar Tree decor items
Overall, designers are loving some of Dollar Tree's other candles and holders. The ribbed glass tea light candleholder is just $1.25, and some are saying it looks like real crystal. Annemarie Schumacher, the founder of Make Every Day an Event, told Finance Buzz about how classy Dollar Tree candleholders can look. "These ribbed glass votive holders, for example, are reminiscent of Baccarat's Harmonie pattern — for literally a fraction of the price. You can place them in groups of three within your tablescape or line them down the center of your table. And with such a reasonable price tag, you can afford to buy one or two dozen to really create an elegant impact!" she said.
If you're looking for a more versatile piece of decor, plant pots and vases from this budget-friendly store are another favorite of designers. The head designer at Hotel Santa Fe, Joseph Naulls, explained to Finance Buzz how Dollar Tree's vases can be a great way to upscale your decor. "I'm always on the hunt for basics at Dollar Tree that look more expensive than they are," he said. "These clear glass cylinder vases are perfect for decorating tables that seat anywhere from 10 to 15 people. I'll often fill them with aromatic flowers like lilies and magnolias, plus lots of greenery, to create the illusion of a much larger arrangement."