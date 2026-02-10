Dollar Tree Decor Items You Should Stop Overlooking, According To Design Experts

Overall, designers are loving some of Dollar Tree's other candles and holders. The ribbed glass tea light candleholder is just $1.25, and some are saying it looks like real crystal. Annemarie Schumacher, the founder of Make Every Day an Event, told Finance Buzz about how classy Dollar Tree candleholders can look. "These ribbed glass votive holders, for example, are reminiscent of Baccarat's Harmonie pattern — for literally a fraction of the price. You can place them in groups of three within your tablescape or line them down the center of your table. And with such a reasonable price tag, you can afford to buy one or two dozen to really create an elegant impact!" she said.

If you're looking for a more versatile piece of decor, plant pots and vases from this budget-friendly store are another favorite of designers. The head designer at Hotel Santa Fe, Joseph Naulls, explained to Finance Buzz how Dollar Tree's vases can be a great way to upscale your decor. "I'm always on the hunt for basics at Dollar Tree that look more expensive than they are," he said. "These clear glass cylinder vases are perfect for decorating tables that seat anywhere from 10 to 15 people. I'll often fill them with aromatic flowers like lilies and magnolias, plus lots of greenery, to create the illusion of a much larger arrangement."