Turn Dollar Tree Items Into A Chic & Affordable Pottery Barn-Inspired Storage Dupe

Pottery Barn is a wonderful place if you have a substantial budget, but you can easily replicate the classy style of the furniture and decor store with a few items from Dollar Tree. This hack involves making stunning, durable, and practical storage by covering Dollar Tree baskets with burlap. These baskets can organize your closet or populate your bookshelves, all while maintaining a chic appearance that your visitors will be shocked to learn you made yourself. (If you want to maximize space even more with your baskets, you can use this hanging storage hack that only requires two Dollar Tree products.)

To make these baskets yourself, you will need Dollar Tree large stackable baskets — or you can use another basket that better suits your space. You will need burlap to cover the exterior of the baskets, although you can use an alternative fabric, such as canvas, or reuse an old sheet. If you want to make several baskets, get a larger roll of whatever fabric you choose and purchase the correct number of baskets you need to fill your space. To cut the fabric, you can use fabric scissors or a rotary cutter and a quilting mat. Lastly, to hold it all together, you will need a hot glue gun and finger protectors to keep you from getting burned while making the baskets of your dreams.