Turn Dollar Tree Items Into A Chic & Affordable Pottery Barn-Inspired Storage Dupe
Pottery Barn is a wonderful place if you have a substantial budget, but you can easily replicate the classy style of the furniture and decor store with a few items from Dollar Tree. This hack involves making stunning, durable, and practical storage by covering Dollar Tree baskets with burlap. These baskets can organize your closet or populate your bookshelves, all while maintaining a chic appearance that your visitors will be shocked to learn you made yourself. (If you want to maximize space even more with your baskets, you can use this hanging storage hack that only requires two Dollar Tree products.)
To make these baskets yourself, you will need Dollar Tree large stackable baskets — or you can use another basket that better suits your space. You will need burlap to cover the exterior of the baskets, although you can use an alternative fabric, such as canvas, or reuse an old sheet. If you want to make several baskets, get a larger roll of whatever fabric you choose and purchase the correct number of baskets you need to fill your space. To cut the fabric, you can use fabric scissors or a rotary cutter and a quilting mat. Lastly, to hold it all together, you will need a hot glue gun and finger protectors to keep you from getting burned while making the baskets of your dreams.
Making the Pottery Barn-inspired storage baskets
Like Melanie from Simple Made Pretty on YouTube, you will want to start by measuring how much burlap you will need to wrap all the way around and how tall it needs to be. You should measure just taller and wider than the bin so you can properly hide the edges later. To cut the burlap, you can use a rotary cutter and a quilting mat like Melanie; however, if you have fabric scissors, or even regular scissors, you can cut the burlap to have a clean edge. First, find the thread where your measurements end and pull that thread out entirely. Then, just cut along the gap where the thread was.
Once the burlap is cut, you can start hot-gluing the fabric down to the bottom of the bin, wrapping all the way around. When you reach your starting point, fold the edge of the side coming around and hot glue it down to create a smooth seam. Then, tuck the excess burlap into the overhang of the basket to hide it. You will also want to make sure the fabric is pressed and glued tightly to the edge on the bottom, so you may have to touch it up when you're done. Once everything is glued, your baskets are ready to organize your home. If you are craving more basket organization for cheap, you can reorganize kitchen towel chaos with these Dollar Tree baskets.