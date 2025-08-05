Reuse An Old Sheet & A Dollar Tree Basket To DIY A Stylish Home Storage Solution
Some days it seems like there is never enough storage and so much clutter. Half the battle of keeping clutter under control at home is storage and organization. Baskets can be your greatest ally in this fight. These hardworking pieces are an easy and attractive way to keep things organized and hidden from view. They can range from large baskets for closets to this genius storage solution that helps you maximize every inch of cabinet space. The best part is you can make your own in just a few minutes. If you happen to be decluttering your linen closet, hold on to a couple of fitted sheets for this hack and grab your scissors and a hot glue gun.
Then, head to your favorite Dollar Tree. This store is a fantastic source of inexpensive items that can help you tame clutter, like this idea that uses wood trays from the store to create a DIY solution for uncluttering your kitchen. For this hack, you'll want to grab a round flexible laundry basket and some natural jute cord. You'll use these items to make a cute storage basket to use anywhere in your home that needs a little extra storage. At about 16 inches, these baskets can hold larger items like toys or blankets.
Make a super cute storage basket
To make this basket, start by cutting the elastic off of a fitted sheet. Drape the basket with the sheet and secure with the elastic. Cut the excess sheet inside the basket, and hot glue it to the bottom. Cut the excess along the outside of the basket, as well, and cut a circle to fit the bottom of the basket. Hot glue it into place. Wrap some jute cord around the outside of the basket over the elastic binding. The cord is optional. The elastic looks good by itself, but the cord lends a nice natural and decorative aesthetic to the basket. That's it! You're done! If jute cord isn't your thing, then you can opt for other options like ribbon or, for a fun alternative, you could even use a jump rope.
The uses are endless for this basket. The sheet pattern can create a theme. You could even swap out the cord for ribbon or another decorative material. For instance, use a toddler bed sheet to make a basket for a child's room to hold toys, diapers, or other accessories. Choose a fabric that matches your living room décor and use it to hold rolled blankets. Or choose something whimsical and set the basket at the bottom of the stairs to catch items that need to go upstairs next time you make the trip. You could even use a Christmas sheet and fill it with treats for a cheerful Christmas gift basket.