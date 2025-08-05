Reuse An Old Sheet & A Dollar Tree Basket To DIY A Stylish Home Storage Solution

Some days it seems like there is never enough storage and so much clutter. Half the battle of keeping clutter under control at home is storage and organization. Baskets can be your greatest ally in this fight. These hardworking pieces are an easy and attractive way to keep things organized and hidden from view. They can range from large baskets for closets to this genius storage solution that helps you maximize every inch of cabinet space. The best part is you can make your own in just a few minutes. If you happen to be decluttering your linen closet, hold on to a couple of fitted sheets for this hack and grab your scissors and a hot glue gun.

Then, head to your favorite Dollar Tree. This store is a fantastic source of inexpensive items that can help you tame clutter, like this idea that uses wood trays from the store to create a DIY solution for uncluttering your kitchen. For this hack, you'll want to grab a round flexible laundry basket and some natural jute cord. You'll use these items to make a cute storage basket to use anywhere in your home that needs a little extra storage. At about 16 inches, these baskets can hold larger items like toys or blankets.