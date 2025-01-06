Maximize Every Inch Of Cabinet Space With This Genius Storage Solution
Organizing your cabinets can feel like a game of Tetris. You cram everything in and stack items on top of each other, just hoping that nothing comes crashing down when you need to grab something from the bottom. It's frustrating, especially since cabinets often have plenty of vertical space that goes unused.
But what if you could make use of that space below shelves for things like tea bags, straws, or snacks? Thankfully, some clever, budget-friendly storage solutions can help you maximize every inch of your cabinets. One simple yet genius idea is to use small storage baskets that either hang from or stick to the bottom of shelves. This easy fix is an easy organization upgrade for kitchen cabinets of all sizes.
Since this added shelf hangs or sticks to the bottom of your existing cabinet shelves, there's no need to drill holes or buy extra wood to make custom shelves. It's a renter-friendly, low-commitment solution that's easy to install. Plus, with so many sizes, formats, and materials available, you can customize the baskets to suit your needs perfectly.
How to install under-the-shelf storage baskets
@homeandkitchenitems
Under-shelf Drawer/Organiser Perfect for storing small packets, sachets and tins, this handy drawer helps keep even the smallest item within easy reach. Product link in the comment below👍 #kitchen #kitchenorganisation #home #gadgets #amazonfinds #homestorage #amazon #affiliate #organising #spicedrawer #tindrawer #extrastorage #followus #formore #fyp #viral♬ original sound - Home & Kitchen
The simplest type of under-the-shelf basket (like this Simple Houseware two-pack) is a sleek wire option with two small hooks at the top that easily slide over the edge of your shelf. This design securely hangs the basket without the need for screws or tape, and it's completely movable — allowing you to adjust, reposition, or pull it out as needed. The typical wire basket is around 5 inches tall, meaning it can easily store coffee bags, boxes of Ziploc bags or trash bags, tea, or just about anything else you need to keep organized.
Another great option would be something like this Joseph Joseph under-shelf organizer that uses adhesive to stick in place, similar to the one featured in @homeandkitchenitems' TikTok video. Made of hard plastic, these organizers are compact and not as tall, making them ideal for smaller spaces. They slide out like a traditional drawer, providing easy access and additional storage space. Plus, their closed design helps keep the contents hidden from view, creating a clean, tidy look.
This storage solution isn't just for kitchen cabinets — it's incredibly versatile. In the bathroom, it's perfect for organizing spare toothbrushes, floss, or Q-tips in your cabinets. In your office, you can easily slide or tape these organizers under your desk to create a tidy spot for pens, notebooks, and other small essentials. It's a nice hack to sneak additional storage into your home.