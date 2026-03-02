This Empty Chips Container Hack Turns Trash Into The Cutest DIY Planter

Empty chip containers, like the tall cans used for Pringles or Doritos minis, can be a surprisingly unique way to display plants without having to purchase decorative pots. Though these containers are often thrown straight into the garbage, the cardboard tubes have a great shape for becoming a vase or planter. Simply wrap them in twine or jute cord, and you'll have an inexpensive yet adorable planter that'll add a pop of decor to your space. Alternatively, a little paint and a few bamboo sticks can give it a trendy look.

Whether you need a decorative planter for small plants that already have containers to sit inside or you want a pot for growing plants, a Pringles or similar cylindrical container is a convenient solution. The metal bottom and inner lining of these types of chip containers make them perfect for real plants, as moisture shouldn't harm the cardboard exterior. Depending on how you plan to use your planter, you may need to make different alterations to your chip container, such as adding drainage for real plants. Regardless, this is a great project if you're looking for ways to recycle absolutely everything in your house. It'll put your chip container to good use and keep it out of the landfill while serving as a charming accent in your home.