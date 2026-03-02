This Empty Chips Container Hack Turns Trash Into The Cutest DIY Planter
Empty chip containers, like the tall cans used for Pringles or Doritos minis, can be a surprisingly unique way to display plants without having to purchase decorative pots. Though these containers are often thrown straight into the garbage, the cardboard tubes have a great shape for becoming a vase or planter. Simply wrap them in twine or jute cord, and you'll have an inexpensive yet adorable planter that'll add a pop of decor to your space. Alternatively, a little paint and a few bamboo sticks can give it a trendy look.
Whether you need a decorative planter for small plants that already have containers to sit inside or you want a pot for growing plants, a Pringles or similar cylindrical container is a convenient solution. The metal bottom and inner lining of these types of chip containers make them perfect for real plants, as moisture shouldn't harm the cardboard exterior. Depending on how you plan to use your planter, you may need to make different alterations to your chip container, such as adding drainage for real plants. Regardless, this is a great project if you're looking for ways to recycle absolutely everything in your house. It'll put your chip container to good use and keep it out of the landfill while serving as a charming accent in your home.
Transforming a chip container into an adorable planter
It doesn't matter if you're planting directly into your chip container, setting a smaller pot inside of it, or using artificial plants – be sure to rinse out the tube to remove any seasoning or chip crumbs. If you don't like the height of the cardboard can for your planter, simply cut off a portion of the top to adjust the size. For those who want to grow plants inside the can, poke a few holes in the bottom to allow for drainage. With that done, you can now decorate your planter so it isn't just functional but beautiful, too.
For a rustic look, grab a roll of twine and use hot glue to attach the end of your twine to the bottom of your chip container. Wrap the string around the tube, moving upward and securing with glue as you work. Once it's fully covered, consider creating a charming bow or decorative accent with extra twine to glue onto the front. For example, you might glue down pieces of your cord to mimic the shape of a flower. To give your project a different aesthetic, spray paint the outside of your chip container, and then glue bamboo sticks vertically for a unique, modern touch. Finally, tuck your small potted plants or artificial succulents into your chip container planter and let it brighten shelves, windowsills, and mantelpieces. You can also turn it into a chic dining room table centerpiece by using a faux flower arrangement instead.