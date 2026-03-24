The Paper Towel Trick That'll Bring An Elevated Touch To Your Dinner Table

When you're setting the table for a dinner party or a holiday meal with family, it's normal to want everything to look perfect. While napkins often sit beneath the flatware, this DIY adds a decorative flair to your place settings that'll hold your napkins, too. It may seem unconventional, but the cardboard tubes left over when you finish a roll of paper towels are perfect for making stylish napkin rings. By cutting the cardboard into several sections, you'll make sturdy paper rings that can be decorated and then slipped around your napkins. This is a great way to practice sustainability by reusing paper towel tubes, and it allows you to make modern napkin holders to dress up your tablescape.

Each paper towel tube should yield approximately six to eight napkin rings, depending on how wide you want them to be and the size of the tube. With this easy DIY, you'll properly set a table that's sure to impress for any occasion without having to spend a dime. To decorate your napkin holders, consider reusing craft supplies you already have on hand. Paint, cute patterned paper, or scrap fabric will make it simple to upgrade your cardboard napkin holders. Even old paper napkins can transform this DIY. For a more farmhouse style, try creating a woven look using twine. From ribbon to decorative tape, there are endless ways to dress up these paper towel tube rings. Hot glue or Mod Podge will also be needed to complete this project.