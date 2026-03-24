The Paper Towel Trick That'll Bring An Elevated Touch To Your Dinner Table
When you're setting the table for a dinner party or a holiday meal with family, it's normal to want everything to look perfect. While napkins often sit beneath the flatware, this DIY adds a decorative flair to your place settings that'll hold your napkins, too. It may seem unconventional, but the cardboard tubes left over when you finish a roll of paper towels are perfect for making stylish napkin rings. By cutting the cardboard into several sections, you'll make sturdy paper rings that can be decorated and then slipped around your napkins. This is a great way to practice sustainability by reusing paper towel tubes, and it allows you to make modern napkin holders to dress up your tablescape.
Each paper towel tube should yield approximately six to eight napkin rings, depending on how wide you want them to be and the size of the tube. With this easy DIY, you'll properly set a table that's sure to impress for any occasion without having to spend a dime. To decorate your napkin holders, consider reusing craft supplies you already have on hand. Paint, cute patterned paper, or scrap fabric will make it simple to upgrade your cardboard napkin holders. Even old paper napkins can transform this DIY. For a more farmhouse style, try creating a woven look using twine. From ribbon to decorative tape, there are endless ways to dress up these paper towel tube rings. Hot glue or Mod Podge will also be needed to complete this project.
Transforming paper towel tubes into chic napkin rings
Once you've torn the last paper towel off the roll, you can start making your napkin holders. For a sleek ring, cut the cardboard tube into 1 inch strips. Leaving the tubes longer will give your finished holders a different look, but you'll need more paper towel tubes to make a set. After cutting out the rings, check the cardboard to see if it's coming undone in any spots. Applying hot glue to the inside of the ring will add a bit of stability to your napkin holders.
One option to decorate these rings and make your tablescape look expensive is to decoupage either paper or fabric onto the cardboard. Cutting out flowers from paper napkins or using something with a sophisticated pattern will instantly elevate your napkin holders. If you're working with thinner paper, painting the paper towel tube pieces first will provide a pretty, solid background color. Apply Mod Podge onto the cardboard and lay your paper or fabric over it, wrapping the edges inside the ring. Another layer of Mod Podge will seal your decoration. With fabric, you might try pulling it tightly around the holder and gluing it into place. For a more textured look, wrap your DIY napkin rings in jute or twine, gluing it as you go. Contact paper, washi tape, and ribbon will also make for gorgeous napkin rings. Accents like faux flowers and name tags can be added as well for a personal touch.