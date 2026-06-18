Save Your Empty Glass Jars And Turn Them Into A Stylish Cement Vase
Sure, a glass jar works wonderfully on its own as a vase, but what if you could make it look even more chic? And you don't even need mad crafting skills to do it. With this simple project, you'll be able to reuse an old glass jar to DIY a beautiful home decor piece by adding a little cement. Stone vases are stunning, and this project helps you to make a piece that appears expensive while remaining budget-friendly. Any glass jar, including food jars and mason jars, can be turned into a unique cement vase. The cement portion can be added to the top or bottom of the jar and will create a taller vase from the empty container. Since the glass jar will still hold the flowers, this stylish decoration is perfect for displaying real flowers with water.
White cement works beautifully for making this stone decor. Alternatively, repurpose concrete (such as Quikcrete) if you have leftovers from other crafts. Sandpaper, tape, hot glue, and two pieces of glossy paper or cardboard are also required to complete this DIY. The paper will form a mold around your jar to hold the wet cement as it dries. While the plain stone and glass gives this decor a sleek look, coloring the cement with paint is a great way to customize this vase to fit into your space. If you don't have any empty glass jars lying around, try upgrading Dollar Tree glassware into trendy home decor with this easy DIY for a cost effective alternative.
How to upgrade any simple glass jar into a cement flower vase
Adding cement onto the top of the jar covers the threaded rim and creates a seamlessly cylindrical vase. Roll a piece of shiny cardboard or paper, taping the edge, and stick it into the mouth of the jar. If you're concerned about the cement soaking through the cardboard, completely cover the tube in tape. Make sure the paper is tight against the glass and apply hot glue to seal the jar onto the mold. It's crucial that you use enough glue to prevent the wet cement from leaking into the jar. Wrap another piece of cardboard around the outside of the jar, thoroughly securing the bottom to the glass with tape. If you'd prefer to make the lower half of your vase cement, tape one piece of cardboard onto the bottom of the jar.
Mix your cement or concrete according to package directions. For a unique, colorful twist, stir acrylic paint into the mixture. Now, carefully pour the cement into the mold, making sure that it stays between the two pieces of paper. If you're making a piece with a cement bottom, simply fill up the mold. Once the cement has dried, take off the paper, tape, and glue to reveal your decor. Smooth the ends and edges of the cement with sandpaper. If you didn't add paint into the wet mixture, your elegant upcycled vase can be painted once the stone is dry. You can paint a solid color, add stenciled deigns, or even decoupage decorative paper on it.