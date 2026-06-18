Save Your Empty Glass Jars And Turn Them Into A Stylish Cement Vase

Sure, a glass jar works wonderfully on its own as a vase, but what if you could make it look even more chic? And you don't even need mad crafting skills to do it. With this simple project, you'll be able to reuse an old glass jar to DIY a beautiful home decor piece by adding a little cement. Stone vases are stunning, and this project helps you to make a piece that appears expensive while remaining budget-friendly. Any glass jar, including food jars and mason jars, can be turned into a unique cement vase. The cement portion can be added to the top or bottom of the jar and will create a taller vase from the empty container. Since the glass jar will still hold the flowers, this stylish decoration is perfect for displaying real flowers with water.

White cement works beautifully for making this stone decor. Alternatively, repurpose concrete (such as Quikcrete) if you have leftovers from other crafts. Sandpaper, tape, hot glue, and two pieces of glossy paper or cardboard are also required to complete this DIY. The paper will form a mold around your jar to hold the wet cement as it dries. While the plain stone and glass gives this decor a sleek look, coloring the cement with paint is a great way to customize this vase to fit into your space. If you don't have any empty glass jars lying around, try upgrading Dollar Tree glassware into trendy home decor with this easy DIY for a cost effective alternative.