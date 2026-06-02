Don't Toss An Old Toilet Paper Holder: Turn It Into An Elegant Upcycled Vase

An old, ugly toilet paper holder sitting in the corner of your bathroom may not seem all that useful. However, people are using toilet paper holders in the kitchen, living room, and other spaces as upcycled home decor. With a bit of imagination and a freestanding toilet paper holder, you can create a unique vase that's perfect for faux or real flowers, depending on how you make it. In a post on TikTok, DIYer Lisa Burningham demonstrated how she transformed a thrifted toilet paper holder into an elegant vase. To decorate your own version of this decor piece, you'll need paint and decorative paper.

The holder Burningham used was enclosed around the sides to conceal the toilet paper. The tall and wide tube-like shape of this type of holder makes it perfect as a large flower vase. Other toilet paper holders, like wire options, have a cylindrical shape but are more open. With jute, you can create a beautiful woven look while enclosing your vase. Not all toilet paper holders will be waterproof and capable of holding real flowers, however. In these cases, you can use faux flowers — or place a plastic container, a jar, or even a plastic bag inside your toilet paper container to hold the water and stems. Set your DIY vase in the living room for coffee table decor that looks high-end, or anywhere else where you might need a chic pop of color and texture.