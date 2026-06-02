Don't Toss An Old Toilet Paper Holder: Turn It Into An Elegant Upcycled Vase
An old, ugly toilet paper holder sitting in the corner of your bathroom may not seem all that useful. However, people are using toilet paper holders in the kitchen, living room, and other spaces as upcycled home decor. With a bit of imagination and a freestanding toilet paper holder, you can create a unique vase that's perfect for faux or real flowers, depending on how you make it. In a post on TikTok, DIYer Lisa Burningham demonstrated how she transformed a thrifted toilet paper holder into an elegant vase. To decorate your own version of this decor piece, you'll need paint and decorative paper.
The holder Burningham used was enclosed around the sides to conceal the toilet paper. The tall and wide tube-like shape of this type of holder makes it perfect as a large flower vase. Other toilet paper holders, like wire options, have a cylindrical shape but are more open. With jute, you can create a beautiful woven look while enclosing your vase. Not all toilet paper holders will be waterproof and capable of holding real flowers, however. In these cases, you can use faux flowers — or place a plastic container, a jar, or even a plastic bag inside your toilet paper container to hold the water and stems. Set your DIY vase in the living room for coffee table decor that looks high-end, or anywhere else where you might need a chic pop of color and texture.
Transforming a freestanding toilet paper holder into a vase
In her video, Lisa Burningham's toilet paper holder appears to be made of plastic, with a rectangular tube and a small trim along the bottom for a base. She started by cleaning and spray painting her toilet paper holder white, but you could choose another color if it fits your home decor better. Depending on your style, you might choose to only paint your vase for a more minimalist design, but Burningham also decoupaged paper placemats with an elegant floral design onto the holder. Any decorative paper with Mod Podge would work for this, allowing you to customize your vase using the materials you have on hand.
@lisa_burningham
Can I take a gross thrifted $4.99 toilet paper roll holder and turn it into high-end home decor? After giving it a very thorough wash I painted it in some white spray paint. I covered the container in paper placemats and added beautiful embellishments to give it that high-end look. This transformation was astonishing! You would never guess this beautiful container started out as a yucky thrifted toiled paper roll holder! #thriftfinds #LearnOnTikTok #TikTokLearningCampaign #decor #homedecor
To make your gorgeous DIY floral decor look even more luxurious, hot glue pearl-like strings of beads onto your project. When you're finished, arrange your flowers in the tall container. If you're working with a wire toilet paper holder, you can still turn it into a cute vase with more of a rustic farmhouse vibe: After spray painting the metal, tie the end of a long piece of jute onto the rim, then wrap the rope around the top and bottom rings of the wire cylinder, creating a woven appearance. This encloses the toilet paper holder and disguises it at the same time. However you choose to do it, though, this DIY is a great way to put an old toilet paper holder to good use, creating a beautiful, unique vase on a budget.