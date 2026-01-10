People Are Using Toilet Paper Holders In Their Kitchens — And It's Surprisingly Cute

The key to making this toilet paper holder hack work is to find the right style, a vintage-inspired wire cage design that holds a roll vertically. For a similar brass look, you can grab this Antique Toilet Paper Holder Basket for a little over $20 on Amazon, but there are other versions on the market with different finishes, mounting disc designs, and sizes, depending on your aesthetic and plant size. If you're installing the toilet paper holder to a wall, follow the manufacturer's instructions and use anchors suited for drywall or other surfaces. If you plan to mount it to the side of a cabinet, pre-drill holes and use screws appropriate for the material's thickness. Then simply insert a potted plant that fits the diameter of the toilet paper holder for a beautiful upgrade.

This toilet-paper-turned-plant holder is ideal when placed near a window if you're using it with a real plant that needs a consistent light source, such as on the side of an upper cabinet by a kitchen sink and window. Alternatively, mount it on a wall or cabinet adjacent to any window in an office, bedroom, bathroom, and other rooms in your home that need a little fresh greenery. Be sure to use a plant saucer or drip tray so water doesn't drain through the wire frame. However, if you're using a convincing artificial plant, you have more freedom with placement. This stylish toilet paper holder turned plant holder offers a surprisingly polished look, making it an easy way to add a pop of fresh greenery to any room of your home.