The Dollar Tree Paper Towel Holder Hack That's Perfect For Storing Toilet Paper
There are few things worse than running out of toilet paper. That's why it's recommended to buy it in bulk, ensuring there's always a roll nearby. And while it's easy enough to buy and stock up on toilet paper (especially compared to the height of the pandemic), the tricky part is actually storing it. This is particularly difficult if you lack sufficient space in the bathroom; a common problem in modern-day apartments and small homes.
Though you can try to make the most of over-the-toilet storage, this approach might not be practical if you've already stashed important items in the area. Another option is to store a few rolls under the sink or on the countertop, but again, this may be awkward depending on your setup. A standing toilet paper holder will get the job done, though you'll need extra floor space. If these dilemmas sound familiar, consider trying a paper towel holder hack for storing spare rolls of toilet paper.
Using a paper towel holder for toilet paper storage
When you think about it, repurposing a paper towel holder for toilet paper is a brilliant idea. Both paper towels and toilet paper are wrapped around cardboard rolls, so they can be stored in similar ways. Plus, the Cooking Concepts Paper Towel Holder from Dollar Tree is lightweight and versatile, as you can place it on both horizontal and vertical surfaces. The latter method serves as the perfect bathroom storage idea for maximizing space, no special supplies or DIY skills necessary.
All you need is a metal paper towel holder and clear self-adhesive hooks, which you can also find at Dollar Tree. You're welcome to use white hooks, as long as you don't mind the appearance or if your wall is already white. Next, find a spot on the wall to install the paper towel holder, preferably near the toilet. Keep in mind that it will be protruding out of the wall, so don't forget to consider factors like cabinet doors. Stick the hook to the wall, hang the holder on the hook, then add two or three spare rolls of toilet paper. The result is a budget-friendly toilet paper storage hack you'll wish you knew of sooner.
How to customize your toilet paper holder
If you'd like to personalize your toilet paper holder, you have several options. Before hanging it on the wall, try wrapping it in twine or leather cord for a unique look. Simply cut a long strand of the material, tie it around the holder, then tightly wrap and glue the ends in place. You can do this on the entire paper towel holder or just part of it, depending on your desired look. You can also mix and match different colors and materials, if that's your style.
A few layers of spray paint will make a difference, too. For instance, if you have metallic details in your bathroom, consider painting your holder matte black or gold. Textured spray paint will create a distressed finish, providing a vintage element for your space. Just be sure to let the paint dry completely (and brush up on how to fix spray painting mistakes) before installing it on your wall. You might also want to add a coat of clear acrylic sealer to ensure the paint lasts a long time.