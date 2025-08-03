The Dollar Tree Paper Towel Holder Hack That's Perfect For Storing Toilet Paper

There are few things worse than running out of toilet paper. That's why it's recommended to buy it in bulk, ensuring there's always a roll nearby. And while it's easy enough to buy and stock up on toilet paper (especially compared to the height of the pandemic), the tricky part is actually storing it. This is particularly difficult if you lack sufficient space in the bathroom; a common problem in modern-day apartments and small homes.

Though you can try to make the most of over-the-toilet storage, this approach might not be practical if you've already stashed important items in the area. Another option is to store a few rolls under the sink or on the countertop, but again, this may be awkward depending on your setup. A standing toilet paper holder will get the job done, though you'll need extra floor space. If these dilemmas sound familiar, consider trying a paper towel holder hack for storing spare rolls of toilet paper.