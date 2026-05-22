Upgrade Dollar Tree Glassware Into Trendy Home Decor With An Easy DIY

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It's basic, it's inexpensive, and it's waiting for you to put your own personal stamp on it — glassware from Dollar Tree, including vases, pint glasses, and goblets. Coming in at less than $2 per unit, Dollar Tree glassware is ideal when you need to buy in bulk, such as for DIY wedding centerpieces or other party decor. The trick is to dress up the plain glass to make it look much more expensive than it is.

An easy way to do that is use window cling film. Available in a range of textures and patterns, cling film is meant to adhere to glass, without the need for glue. TikToker lizfenwickdiy breaks down how to put the simple DIY together. All you need is a plain vase, cling film in your choice of pattern, scissors, and a spray bottle of water.

There are plenty of ways to put your own spin on the DIY, from choosing cling film in a '70s-inspired pattern that's making a comeback, like an animal print or geometric print, to cutting out shapes from the cling film and adhering them to the glass. You aren't limited to using window cling film, either. Other options include contact paper, washi tape, or decoupage with patterned paper and Mod Podge.