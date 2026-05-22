Upgrade Dollar Tree Glassware Into Trendy Home Decor With An Easy DIY
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It's basic, it's inexpensive, and it's waiting for you to put your own personal stamp on it — glassware from Dollar Tree, including vases, pint glasses, and goblets. Coming in at less than $2 per unit, Dollar Tree glassware is ideal when you need to buy in bulk, such as for DIY wedding centerpieces or other party decor. The trick is to dress up the plain glass to make it look much more expensive than it is.
An easy way to do that is use window cling film. Available in a range of textures and patterns, cling film is meant to adhere to glass, without the need for glue. TikToker lizfenwickdiy breaks down how to put the simple DIY together. All you need is a plain vase, cling film in your choice of pattern, scissors, and a spray bottle of water.
There are plenty of ways to put your own spin on the DIY, from choosing cling film in a '70s-inspired pattern that's making a comeback, like an animal print or geometric print, to cutting out shapes from the cling film and adhering them to the glass. You aren't limited to using window cling film, either. Other options include contact paper, washi tape, or decoupage with patterned paper and Mod Podge.
How to customize Dollar Tree glassware
First, choose your glassware. You'll find plenty of options on the shelves at Dollar Tree, or you can order online in bulk, which may be perfect if you're making wedding or party centerpieces. If there isn't a Dollar Tree near you, you can track down inexpensive glassware at IKEA or a local thrift store. Other options include using an old vase from a florist or upcycling clean, empty jam jars. This project is also a good way to repurpose a mason jar into countertop decor.
@lizfenwickdiy
Run to Dollar Tree and try this DIY! I love how this vase turned out and all you have to do is add window cling! What do you think? 🤍 #homedecor #diydecor #dollartreediy #dollartree #dollartreecommunity
Now it's time to dress up the glass. Pick your cling film, such as one with an animal print pattern or one that looks like stained glass, which is a home design trend making a comeback. Cut the cling film to fit around the glass, then follow the package instructions to adhere it to the vase. Instead of cutting an entire sheet to fully wrap around the glassware, try cutting out forms from the cling film, such as the green leaves from COUNTEWOL Window Privacy Film.
Should you get tired of the design or want to switch things up, removing the cling film is a snap. Peel back a corner to lift the film from the glass. Clean the glassware with soap and water before applying a new style of cling film. Hang on to the film you removed to use again.