15 Retro Design Trends That Are Making A Comeback In 2026

Trends are cyclical, meaning that old trends eventually come back in style. Right now, we're in the middle of a retro renaissance. There are a ton of retro design trends that have become popular once more, as overall home decor trends move away from bland perfection and towards warm personality. Designers are harkening back to the mid to late 1900s with loud patterns, bold shapes, and unique details like colorful glass and hand-sewn textiles.

What makes these trends retro is their age. While there's no strict cut-off, retro is generally in between modern day and antique. Antiques are at least 100 years old, while modern trends encompass the last 10 to 15 years of design and fashion. Additionally, unlike an antique, where the age of the item is important, newly made pieces can still be considered retro decor if they fit the style of a previous decade. That certainly makes these styles more accessible, since you don't need to worry about sorting through thrift stores to find the perfect authentically vintage piece unless you want to.

Of course, knowing what's trending is only half the battle. The other half is knowing how to integrate them into your home. If you're planning on following these retro trends, it's good to know how to mix vintage and modern styles. Don't be afraid to play around with a few designs and ideas rather than picking one and trying to force it to work. If a piece of decor isn't meshing with one room, try moving it to see if it's a better fit. If you're set on it being in that room (or it's something crucial to the room, like a bed), take a look at the rest of the decor to see what could be swapped out to help everything blend.