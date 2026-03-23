15 Retro Design Trends That Are Making A Comeback In 2026
Trends are cyclical, meaning that old trends eventually come back in style. Right now, we're in the middle of a retro renaissance. There are a ton of retro design trends that have become popular once more, as overall home decor trends move away from bland perfection and towards warm personality. Designers are harkening back to the mid to late 1900s with loud patterns, bold shapes, and unique details like colorful glass and hand-sewn textiles.
What makes these trends retro is their age. While there's no strict cut-off, retro is generally in between modern day and antique. Antiques are at least 100 years old, while modern trends encompass the last 10 to 15 years of design and fashion. Additionally, unlike an antique, where the age of the item is important, newly made pieces can still be considered retro decor if they fit the style of a previous decade. That certainly makes these styles more accessible, since you don't need to worry about sorting through thrift stores to find the perfect authentically vintage piece unless you want to.
Of course, knowing what's trending is only half the battle. The other half is knowing how to integrate them into your home. If you're planning on following these retro trends, it's good to know how to mix vintage and modern styles. Don't be afraid to play around with a few designs and ideas rather than picking one and trying to force it to work. If a piece of decor isn't meshing with one room, try moving it to see if it's a better fit. If you're set on it being in that room (or it's something crucial to the room, like a bed), take a look at the rest of the decor to see what could be swapped out to help everything blend.
'70s style geometry
The geometric patterns of the 1970s are seeing a resurgence. From simple patterns of repeating circles or squares to more iconic patterns like the zig-zagging flamestitch motif, 2026 is the time to integrate them into your home. Wallpaper and carpets are a few classic options, but feel free to get creative! '70s patterns are back in full force for a good reason, according to designer Dani Dazey. "It's such a far cry from the basic renovations we've seen in recent years and feels so refreshing to have life and personality in a space," Dazey told Good Housekeeping.
Art Deco
The bold lines and metallic accents of the Art Deco movement are popular once again. Add glitz to your home with metal and glass accents, optical illusion tiles, and textured fabrics. Use vintage pieces or select modern ones that have the jewel tones and sharp lines of the style. If that's too much glamor for you, the Neo Deco movement is reviving Art Deco style in a more subtle way. "Think fewer objects with stronger silhouettes, like a rounded sofa against a glossy wall, or a scalloped mirror above a restrained console," designer Tiffany Howell told Architectural Digest.
Floral wallpaper
The floral wallpapers popular in the '80s are back in style. "Homeowners are moving away from flat, one-color walls. This adds depth, personality, and a collected feel that paint alone cannot achieve," Liz Williams, founder of Liz William Interiors, told Livingetc. In addition to the traditional chintzy roses, you can find a whole host of nature-inspired wallpapers, from lush leaves to beautiful birds, for a modern twist on the old classic. If you're worried about overdoing it, you could use it for an accent wall or cut a piece and frame it as though it were a painting.
Stained glass
Stained glass as an art form has been around for centuries, but it's once again back in style. The Tiffany stained glass lamps that were all the rage in the '70s are finding new life in 2026, along with stained glass windows and art pieces. As Gemma McCloskey, designer at Cúpla design studio, told House and Garden, "It's such a nice way to bring art into the architecture. Instead of leaving all of the decorative and playful elements to the textiles and accessories, I use stained glass to make the foundation as fun as it can be."
Mushroom lamps
Mushroom lamps were most popular during the '70s, but modern designers are finding creative ways to bring them back. The reason they are back is simple — mushroom lamps are fun! "When you think of mushrooms, you picture either delicious umami or fairytales. Whatever it reminds you of, it brings a little magic and funk to a room," designer Crystal Sinclair told House Beautiful, adding that "Its quirky shape brings a smile to people's faces." If you could use a little more joy in your day-to-day life, a strange and delightful mushroom lamp might be a good choice.
Ruffled furniture skirts
Chair skirts, dust ruffles, slipcovers — no matter what you call them, they're making a comeback. Their effectiveness at hiding underseat storage and keeping dust from gathering underneath furniture may be enough for some people. However, ruffles in general are trending, according to Coveteur, and furniture skirts are a great way to incorporate them into your room. A solid colored skirt can help tie the room together, while a fun pattern can add more interest to an otherwise plain room. Plus, they have a certain charm to them that softens the edges of your furniture.
Wood interiors
Wood interiors have risen and fallen in popularity for over a century, but most recently they were popular in the '90s. Trends briefly replaced it with materials like plastic, but the return to cozy interiors and durable decor has brought wood back into style. "People crave quality materials. Much of the brown wood furniture not only makes up more quality antique pieces, but it was also often engraved and carved with beautiful attention to detail," designer Allison Smith told Martha Stewart. Go fully retro with natural wood tones or experiment with stain and shape for a fresh feel.
Colorful glass
If the vibrancy of stained glass is a bit too intense for your tastes, you might want to incorporate this trend instead. Colorful glass cups, plates, bowls, and more were a hit in the '30s and '40s, where they were both decorative and functional. They fell out of style in favor of clear glass for a while, but now color is king. Display your colorful cocktail glassware on shelves or hang them on the wall. Just remember that some older glassware contains lead or other unsafe materials, so buy modern colored glassware if you want to use it.
Fabric arts
Handmade quilts, embroidery, needlepoint, and other forms of textile arts are on the rise, not just as rewarding hobbies but also as decor. According to Stacy Garcia, CEO at Stacy Garcia Design Studio, "There's a renewed appreciation for quilts and handmade textiles because they bring warmth, texture, and a human touch into the home" (via Apartment Therapy). As people strive to make their spaces more comforting, these art forms create a sense of connection. Whether it was made by you, a friend, or a stranger, consider adding a quilt to your couch or putting up an embroidered wall hanging.
Footstools
Footstools have a surprisingly long history, dating all the way back to ancient Egypt, but they fell out of fashion at the turn of the century. Now, footstools are back for both their aesthetic and practical uses. Some footstools have built-in storage, depending on the size and style, making them a convenient place to store yarn for your knitting or a nice book to relax with. Plus, who doesn't want to prop their feet up at the end of a long day? Footstools come in a wide range of sizes, shapes, and colors, making them a versatile accent piece.
China cabinets
China cabinets, as well as glass-front hutches and dressers, are trending in 2026 as a lively way to both store and display items. If you have a vintage plate collection or colorful glassware, a China cabinet is an excellent way to keep them safe without hiding them away. As Stacy Garcia told Apartment Therapy, "China cabinets are coming back because people want to actually see and enjoy the things they've collected over time, rather than hide them away." Even if you don't have a specific collection to show off, these cabinets are a charming and effective storage option.
Gilded furniture and frames
Shiny golden gilt was considered clunky and dated in the era of sleek minimalism, but now it's back. Add some glitter to your home with ornate gilt frames around paintings or mirrors. Depending on the style you choose and where you position it, gilt can either be attention-grabbing or more subtle. Either way, it can elevate the space. If paintings and mirrors aren't to your liking, consider using furniture with gilded accents instead. You aren't limited to gold, either. Copper, silver, and aluminum gilding are also fun options for you to experiment with in your home.
Chair rails
Chair rails are back in fashion as a great way to add some retro flair to your room without completely redecorating the space. Use Joanna Gaines ' applied moulding trick for DIY trim on a budget to add chair rails to your room for added texture and visual interest. One popular styling technique is creating a split room by using different paint or wallpaper for the area above your chair railings than below. Even without repainting, chair rails are a nice way to break up the uninterrupted surface of modern walls and add a little something extra to the space.
Checkerboard
The classic checkerboard pattern is trending again, due in large part to its simplicity, familiarity, and versatility. Checkerboard is easy to fit into almost any room, since it's just squares of alternating colors. "Its versatility is, in my opinion, its greatest strength. Checkerboard can feel bold and modern when used in high-contrast applications, or soft and romantic when paired with more muted tones," Rebecca Lagos, head of design at The Artemis Studios, told Homes & Gardens. If you aren't into the retro diner look of large black and white checkerboard tile, play with the size, color, and even material.
Curved furniture
Curvy, rounded furniture is replacing sharp, clean edges this year. Curved couches and rounded chairs were popular in the '60s and '70s, but now they're back in style thanks to the return to cozy, welcoming interiors. According to Ventura Interiors, part of the reason for the shift towards curves is that curves feel more natural than straight lines. Rounded furniture also adds a softer feel to a room, which is perfect for creating a relaxing space. Plus, you can enjoy a nice book in a rounded chair without worrying about the edges of the armrest digging into you!