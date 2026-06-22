Transform Old Pickle Jars Into Chic Countertop Storage With Thrifted Door Knobs
Did Peter Piper really pick a peck of pickled peppers? And, even more importantly, what did he do with the empty jar? Old glass containers work for a variety of purposes — you can grab old pickle jars and turn them into stunning patio lanterns, for example. These various upcycling projects are the perfect, inexpensive option for adding cute decor and storage. Since you're buying the jar anyway to get your salty, vinegary pickle fix, why not turn it into a sustainable upcycled project that conserves resources?
One option we recommend is making a set of apothecary-style jars. This idea comes from TikTok creator mcrespin1. She makes the top decorations from pieces of old chair spindles and old drawer knobs. It's easy to customize with different knob and spindle shapes, as well as the color you use to paint the tops. And while the original retains its clear glass, there are plenty of ways to decorate it for a dressier look, especially if you want to hide what you store inside.
You can use any size of pickle jar to create this DIY storage — mixing up the sizes and arranging them in groups of three creates an aesthetically pleasing arrangement. This method also works with any type of jar with a screw-on lid. Save those glass mayo, marinara, and marmalade jars for this storage idea. And if you have old candle jars, you can turn them into chic countertop organizers, too. Make several of them and use them throughout your home in spots where you need a little extra countertop or shelf storage.
Knobs and paint create apothecary-style jars
For fresh-smelling storage, clean the jars well with soapy water, but hold onto the leftover pickle juice — it's the forgotten kitchen liquid that doubles as a natural de-icer. Remove the labels from the jar by soaking them in hot, soapy water, or try other methods, like cooking oil, heat, or a vinegar soak. Clean off any residue from your label-removing tricks.
To create the decorative lids, drill a single hole in the center of each one. You can keep it simple by using a drawer knob and screwing it in place on top of the lid. Or create a taller handle by cutting thin slices of a chair spindle or a dowel rod. Drill a hole through each piece of wood so you can drive a screw through it and attach it to the lid with a nut. You can also glue the handles onto the lid if you don't want to mess with drilling.
Now it's time to personalize it all with art supplies. A coat of spray paint on the lid and handle helps it look like it's all one piece. For the jar, a solid coat of paint offers a simple design option. Or, use frosted glass spray to hide the contents of the jar while still maintaining an airy, glassy effect. If you want to add patterning to the jar, consider using decoupage glue to apply images onto the glass. Consider adding labels if you make the glass opaque. Finishing touches can include bows, twine, artificial flowers, seashells, and similar items glued on the lid, tied around the neck, or attached to the jar.