Transform Old Pickle Jars Into Chic Countertop Storage With Thrifted Door Knobs

Did Peter Piper really pick a peck of pickled peppers? And, even more importantly, what did he do with the empty jar? Old glass containers work for a variety of purposes — you can grab old pickle jars and turn them into stunning patio lanterns, for example. These various upcycling projects are the perfect, inexpensive option for adding cute decor and storage. Since you're buying the jar anyway to get your salty, vinegary pickle fix, why not turn it into a sustainable upcycled project that conserves resources?

One option we recommend is making a set of apothecary-style jars. This idea comes from TikTok creator mcrespin1. She makes the top decorations from pieces of old chair spindles and old drawer knobs. It's easy to customize with different knob and spindle shapes, as well as the color you use to paint the tops. And while the original retains its clear glass, there are plenty of ways to decorate it for a dressier look, especially if you want to hide what you store inside.

You can use any size of pickle jar to create this DIY storage — mixing up the sizes and arranging them in groups of three creates an aesthetically pleasing arrangement. This method also works with any type of jar with a screw-on lid. Save those glass mayo, marinara, and marmalade jars for this storage idea. And if you have old candle jars, you can turn them into chic countertop organizers, too. Make several of them and use them throughout your home in spots where you need a little extra countertop or shelf storage.