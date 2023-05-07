Blates Are the Underrated Kitchen Essential Everyone Needs

Every kitchen has bowls and every kitchen has plates, but combine the two and you get one of the best kitchen essentials around: blates.

Blates are a hybrid design between a bowl and a plate. Think a larger but shallow bowl with shorter edges or a plate with raised edges. Also referred to as pasta bowls, dinner bowls, or low bowls, blates are perfect for all sorts of dishes — from pasta to salad. Not only do the edges make it easier to scoop food onto a spoon or gather it with a fork but they also look super chic and can elevate any dining table, whether you're having a casual weeknight dinner or a full-on dinner party celebration.