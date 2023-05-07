Blates Are the Underrated Kitchen Essential Everyone Needs

Every kitchen has bowls and every kitchen has plates, but combine the two and you get one of the best kitchen essentials around: blates.

What are blates?

Blates are a hybrid design between a bowl and a plate. Think a larger but shallow bowl with shorter edges or a plate with raised edges. Also referred to as pasta bowls, dinner bowls, or low bowls, blates are perfect for all sorts of dishes — from pasta to salad. Not only do the edges make it easier to scoop food onto a spoon or gather it with a fork but they also look super chic and can elevate any dining table, whether you're having a casual weeknight dinner or a full-on dinner party celebration.

Our Favorite Blates You Can Buy Online

Sold on all the wonders of blates? Upgrade your kitchen with our favorites below.

Our Place Midi Bowls (set of 4)

2" x 8.5"

Available in spice, terracotta, char, and steam

Anthropologie Briar Pasta Bowl

1.5" x 9"

Available in peach

Threshold Stoneware Tilley Dinner Bowl

1.88" x 9.12"

Available in bronze and navy

Famiware Milkyway Bowls (set of 4)

1.77" x 8.2"

Available in white, multicolor, light gray, dark gray, and brown

West Elm Straight-Sided Stoneware Salad Plates (set of 4)

1" x 8.3"

Available in white

Crate and Barrel 18th Street Low Bowl

2" x 7"

Available in black

CB2 Inge White Pasta Bowl

1.5" x 7.5"

Available in white

