This DIY Smashed Bottle Art Looks Like It Costs $5,000

When it comes to wall art, sometimes it feels like you're left with two options. You can either pay exorbitant prices for one-of-a-kind pieces or stay within your budget only to find that your best friend also got the same pre-framed photo from Target's newest home collection. But as TikTok just revealed, there's a solution that checks both the individuality and budget-friendly boxes.

Video creator @the_gooch shared their hack to create unique pieces that look high end without the high-end price tag. And all it requires is a large frame, a bottle of your choice, a set of resin and cast epoxy, and 48 hours.

Start with a frame laid out flat and — carefully! — break an empty glass bottle. The original creator opted for a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne, but the options are endless. Perhaps you're a bourbon connoisseur who wants to commemorate your sipper of choice, or maybe you're not a drinker at all (in which case, would this Ghia bottle not be totally stunning?).

Arrange those larger pieces around the frame and once you're satisfied with the spacing, create a half-and-half mixture of clear resin epoxy and clear cast epoxy, which, as the creator points out, you can grab from just about any craft store. Then pour, focusing first on covering the large pieces before filling in the rest. Lastly, place any excess mixture along the edges to take away the roughness. And after 48 hours, you'll have a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Fair warning: Your nosiest guests may very well start inquiring about the price.

