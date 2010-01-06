How to Flatten Wine Bottles

Step 5: Put it in the kiln.

Make sure the kiln is turned off and completely cool and gently place the wine bottle into the kiln. Do not preheat the kiln. Not only is it extremely dangerous to preheat the kiln, but if the bottle is heated too quickly, it will shatter rather than melt. Depending on the kiln you're using, you may need to place fiber paper or kiln wash on the shelf before putting your bottle in the kiln to prevent the glass from sticking to the shelf. Read the instructions on your kiln before melting the glass bottle.