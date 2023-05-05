5 Surprising Trends We Spotted at Milan Design Week

Italy is known the world over as a beacon for high-end style, whether you're talking about fashion, architecture, or interior design. So it should come as no surprise that it hosts one of the most highly anticipated design events of the year: Milan Design Week (April 17-23, 2023). Under the umbrella of Salone del Mobile.Milano and Fuorisalone, Milan Design Week includes an array of exhibitions, product launches, showroom openings, and parties, of course, that take over the city in spectacular fashion. Scroll on for a few of the trends that stood out from the crowd.

1. Pastel Colors

There's no denying it: Soft pastel hues seem to be everywhere these days, including Milan Design Week. Chalk it up to a renewed interest in '80s and '90s decor. Or perhaps it's a result of the popular Barbiecore aesthetic that's been trending all over social media — either way, we approve.

One of our favorite examples, is a lighting collection aptly named Soft Blown, which was designed by Nichetto Studio and Lladró (and btw ... the brand just celebrated its 70th anniversary!). The whimsical silhouettes pair perfectly with the playful palette. And it looks like Atelier Areti and OmniDecor both got the pastel memo as well. In this industrial installation, the colorful light fixtures and sculptural glass screen really come to life.

2. Statement Stone

The timeless beauty of natural stone is not a secret. However, we love seeing the classic material showcased in a way that does it justice. Case in point the stunning collaboration by SolidNature and Sabine Marcelis — which includes a dining table, seating, and a separate bar. The vibrant collection is made up of six different types of travertine connected by color-treated glass.

In another collaboration, this time with OMA, SolidNature presented the immersive installation titled 'Beyond the Surface' at Spazio Cernaia, which won the prestigious Fuorisalone Award. The floor to ceiling, pink onyx installation was a stunning celebration of natural stone and all of the different ways it can be used in a project.

3. Playful Proportions

Playful proportions also made quite the impression at this year's Salone. For instance, Dutch brand Moooi presented the Knitty Lounge Chair by Nika Zupanc, which is woven together with extra large yarn in a basketweave pattern. The design plays with scale and texture, resulting in a fun yet comfy place to chat with loved ones or read a book.

Similarly, the Link Poufs by Sancal x Raw Color provide a wonderfully oversized place to lounge. And when not in use, the whimsical, interlocking design can act as a sculptural work of art.

4. Iridescent Decor

For the 'Poikilos' installation, which was presented at the Nilufar Depot, design studio Objects of Common Interest created 13 pieces made from iridescent resin. The way the light plays with the opalescent material just makes you want to stop and stare.

5. Unique Rug Designs

During Milan Design Week, it was clear that carpet and rug designers are thinking way outside of the box when it comes to dressing up the floor. From bold colors to fantastical shapes, there is not limit to the creativity that was on display. These area rugs from Ken Kelleher, Faye Toogood x Maison Matisse, and Poltronova are just a few of our favorites from the show.

