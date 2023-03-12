This Colorful DIY Window Decor Is on Track to Be a Major Spring Trend

Spring is almost here and we couldn't be more excited for warmth, sunshine, new beginnings, and of course, fresh spring home decor. After a dreary winter, we're welcoming in all the color and natural light we can get.

Advertisement

Enter colorful peel-and-stick window film. It's a cheap, easy, and renter-friendly way to update your space. This trend is highlighted in a recent TikTok by @TheSorryGirls, where the DIYers show off orange window film they applied on a few sections of their living room window. The fun decorative element adds personality and a brilliant pop of color to the room.

Advertisement

The film is available in a wide range of colors and styles, from subtle pastels to bold neons, making it easy to find a shade that matches your taste and existing decor.

If you want to add even more color and texture to your space, consider using stained glass window film, like this one from Amazon. Stained glass window film mimics the look of traditional stained glass but is much more affordable and easy to install.

Rainbow window film is another stunning option that's great for maintaining privacy while also making your space look unbelievably vibey. Check out how TikTok user @gabbyyy_004 adds it to their space:

Advertisement

Colored and stained glass window film is ultimately a temporary decor solution. It's removable, meaning you can change the look of your window when you're ready to move onto the next window decor trend or when it's time to move out of your space. That means you can get your security deposit back (renters, we're looking at you) and you don't need to commit to a permanent renovation.

Advertisement

This colorful peel-and-stick window film is emerging as a top trend for spring 2023. Follow this tutorial to apply some and add a splash of color to your space this season.

Advertisement