An Expert Guide to Buying the Perfect White Couch

Interior design styles change from person to person, home to home, and year to year. But one living room piece remains a classic: the white couch. "White sofas are great because it's not often that such important decor pieces can be seamlessly cast as both the star and as a supporting character," explains Rob Natale, chief of design at Sixpenny. It's a color that allows other bolder pieces to pop without ever fading into the background. It's like "a punctuation mark, a respite from what's happening around it," according to Natale.

But despite the timelessness of a white sofa, they're inarguably intimidating. One spilled glass of wine or one overzealous pet and now you have a constant, expensive reminder that your living room isn't ‌totally‌ clean. But while there's always risk with a white couch, just as there is with a crisp button-down or pre-Labor Day pair of pants, there are ways to minimize it. "Consider a slipcovered sofa so it's easy to clean and care for, especially if you have pets or little ones or are just prone to spills," suggests Natale, who also notes the importance of reading care instructions before purchasing one.

Additionally, he recommends choosing materials designed with longevity in mind. "In our experience, high-quality, all-natural linens and cottons age like fine wine ... on the other hand, performance fabrics, while practical, are often laced with chemical coatings or synthetics" that pill and wear poorly over time.

Based on his guidance, we set out to find the eight best white couches you can buy online today, and prices start at just $490.

8 White Couches to Shop Now

Rob Natale and the team at Sixpenny worked to design sofas that are both luxurious and liveable. The cotton canvas slipcover is soft and washable, meaning spills aren't the end of the world (or the couch). We love how comfortable this is without being overly soft, with clear, curved lines ‌and‌ deep, cushiony seats.

Not everyone has the same wants or budgets, which is why we love this option from West Elm. The brand's Shelter Skirted Sofa is totally customizable, from color to fabric, with options for stain resistance. This pick is cushioned on all sides and features a removable, easy-to-wash slipcover. The frame is made of solid oak, making it a durable, long-lasting option.

Over 1,200 shoppers love this bench-cushion sofa from Crate and Barrel, which is available in 207 fabric options. Per Natale's advice, we'd recommend going with the Salona Fabric in white for its 100% cotton composition and stain resistance. Among the many reasons shoppers adore this sofa are the high quality and comfort thanks to its deep seats and slightly tilted back.

This minimalist pick from Joss & Main features a removable 100% cotton slipcover that's tough and easy to clean. As for comfort, this is a top choice. The seats are constructed with springs while the back and seat cushions are filled with ultra-plush down, making it both soft and supportive.

While Floyd might be best known for its now iconic bed frame, we also love the brand's modern and minimalist sofas. The color Oat is a soft off-white, perfect if you want something a little more muted than a traditional bright white. While we often tend to gravitate toward cottons and linens, we've made an exception for this sofa, which features a stain- and odor-resistant polyester and nylon fabric. Like the popular bed, the base of this sofa is also available in light woods, offering the couch a natural element.

George Oliver's Murillo sofa is an excellent pick for those wanting a high-quality white sofa at a budget-friendly price. The material is a linen blend, which is breathable and easy to clean. Shoppers note that despite it being "perfect for small spaces," the sofa is still relatively spacious.

If you want something a bit more unique, grab Rove Concepts' modular Dresden Open End Sofa, which is available in 28 different fabric and color pairings. If cotton and linen aren't your thing (we know some people prefer a buttery leather), grab this in the brand's sustainable microfiber leather, which is designed to be both water- and odor-resistant. The material is topped with a soft resin that's designed to give the faux leather a genuine feel.

For larger spaces and movie nights, you're going to want this extra-cozy pick from Anthropologie that features sinuous spring seats with feather-filled cushions. The sectional isn't a permanent fixture, meaning that it can be moved to the side that best fits your space (versatility), and the fabric is a recycled cotton blend (sustainable). It's also a great dupe for Restoration Hardware's famous Cloud Couch.

