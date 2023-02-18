8 Dupes for Floyd's Ultra-Cool Bed Frame

One bed frame has dominated our social media feeds for the past five-plus years: Floyd's titularly named The Bed Frame. It's a sleek, low-profile bed that's so minimalist that it can really match any style. The low-sitting, paneled bed is crafted from a light, all-natural wood veneer that makes any space instantly sunnier, and the craftsmanship makes each bed look like it was commissioned.

The standard queen-size bed alone will cost upward of $1,000, with add-ons like headboards and under-bed storage sending you well over the $1,500 mark. The bed is inarguably popular; beautiful; and, well, pricey, which is why we set out to find alternatives.

These Floyd Bed Frame dupes offer similar looks to the viral bed frame without the high cost, with prices starting at just $180. If your bedroom could use a refresh on a budget, shop these eight look-alikes from Amazon, Wayfair, CB2, and more.

‌‌‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

8 Look-Alikes for The Bed Frame by Floyd

If you like the look of Floyd's bed with a headboard, save around $1,000 when you grab this pick from George Oliver that's available on Wayfair. Similar to Floyd's, this headboard has a floating appearance and is connected to the bed with just two small (but sturdy) support bars.

This pick from Urban Outfitters is likely the closest in appearance to Floyd's bed, with both having an incredibly thin, low-to-the-ground frame. Unlike Floyd's, however, where the mattress sits directly on top of the bed, this option has a slightly sunken-in, slatted base with a defined spot for your mattress to rest in. This is a top-rated piece of furniture from Urban Outfitters, with one customer calling it one of the best purchases they've ever made.

This might not be an ‌exact‌ replica (though we do think it's pretty close) of the viral bed frame, but at less than $200, who really cares? Mellow's platform bed, which you can grab on Amazon, is available in five different colors and a range of mattress sizes and heights, and it has over 12,200 five-star ratings.

The Basi oak bed from Article is incredibly minimalistic, with short wood legs tucked closer to the center rather than facing directly outward, giving this low-profile pick a floating appearance. Similar to Floyd's, it is available in a light wood veneer, though if you want something a little darker, you can also grab it in a deep walnut color.

If you love Floyd's frame but prefer something a little darker — and perhaps you favor craftsman style to Scandinavian — this platform bed from Silk & Snow is an excellent alternative. It is crafted from solid acacia wood and features a thoughtful, easy-to-construct Japanese joinery design, meaning you won't need nails or screws. You can also buy the same model with an attached headboard.

If you love everything about that Floyd frame but are seeking a little more comfort and cushioning, look no further than this pick you can grab on Wayfair that includes an upholstered headboard. The clean lines and geometric features give this bed frame a midcentury modern look.

This low-profile platform bed takes a more rustic approach to the popular Floyd frame. It maintains that same organic and minimalist feel but with a few more updated details. The legs immediately catch the eye, with a curved build that's then cast in metal. As one shopper notes, "This bed is sturdy like a tractor," adding that the easy-to-assemble bed has made them a converted skeptic.

Though this pick from CB2 might not be cheap, you'll still save when opting for this teak masterpiece. What we love about the Dondra bed is that it's eco-friendly — the slightly-slanted headboard is crafted from reclaimed teak while the base is made of sustainably sourced mango wood. And with 22 slats, this bed offers supreme support and stability.