10 Rustic Bed Frames That'll Turn Your Home Into the Cabin of Your Dreams

Rustic decor has been in style for quite some time, and rustic bed frames are an easy way to infuse the style into your home. They're the perfect option for lovers of all things wood who are hoping to bring the look of the outdoors indoors. So, whether you have a casual, slightly rugged farmhouse aesthetic or you're in need of a new bed frame for your cozy cabin, these 10 rustic bed frames are sure to impress.

Advertisement

The Best Rustic Bed Frames to Buy Online

The Alexia Wood Platform Bed Frame comes in three colors: rustic pine, cherry, and natural. This simple and durable piece doesn't need box springs, can hold up to 700 pounds, and has a five-year, worry-free limited warranty. You can also purchase it with either a wood or upholstered headboard.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Clove Solid Wood Bed looks a whole lot more expensive than it actually is. There are four finishes offered, each featuring wide-planked headboards and footboards. Although assembly is required, Birch Lane gives customers an expert assembly option and a five-year protection plan for an extra fee.

Advertisement

The exposed rivet details are a key rustic feature of the Aidean Solid Wood Bed. This 68-pound platform frame can fit any decor style in your home and adds a casual aspect with its unfinished poplar design. You can also buy a version with included under-bed storage.

Advertisement

If you are fond of sustainable products, this is the bed frame for you. The Montauk Distressed Solid Wood Panel Bed is made of pine wood from renewable forests in southern Brazil. It has a five-year warranty and is offered in a variety of finishes: walnut, gray, black, driftwood, and off-white. It requires a box spring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only is this bed frame made of sustainable wood but it also incorporates Japanese joinery and a scratch-resistant design. The solid acacia wood gives the bed frame a warmness that will instantly increase the coziness of any bedroom. No tools are needed for assembly, and Silk & Snow offers nightstands that match perfectly with the frame for a bedroom set look.

Advertisement

The Bed from Thuma is a customizable solid wood bed frame. You can choose between a long-lasting wood headboard or a comfortable pillow board. No tools are needed for assembly, and the slats are made of recycled plastics.

Advertisement

The Nipe Deluxe Wooden Bed Frame has an adjustable rattan and pine wood headboard and a worry-free five-year warranty. The frame is made of supportive pine wood, perfect for your memory foam, latex, or spring mattress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The unique spindle design of the headboard adds dimension to this pine bed frame. It's offered in a variety of colors: caramel, walnut, black, light oak, and white, and is crafted from top-quality solid wood.

Advertisement

The Keene Platform Bed features a weathered, rustic design made of solid mango wood. The frame is fair trade, and each purchase plants a tree. Pottery Barn offers its customers an excellent white glove delivery service for an additional fee.

Advertisement

The chevron design on the headboard makes this bed frame immediately stand out. It features a durable structure that holds up to 600 pounds, plus wood slats and a patina finish.

Advertisement