The 10 Best Bed Frame Under $500

It's no surprise to anyone who's ever embarked on a home redo that costs can add up, and our bedrooms are no exception. We factor in the price of a mattress — knowing most can run upwards of $1,000 — but it's the bed frames that often induce some serious sticker shock.

But, while pricey options might be the first to populate in your Google search, there are a number of affordable models available, too — it just takes a little more looking. So stop worrying, because as discouraging as that initial search may have been, we found that you don't have to forfeit modern and trendy styles to stay on budget. These bed frames all come in under $500 and, together, have thousands of perfect ratings.

If you're looking to give your room an update without overspending, start here, with 10 of the best bed frames under $500.

Get cozy in this 100% linen wingback bed frame. Shoppers swoon over its top-tier quality and high-end look for the price. With stain-resistant upholstery and durable slats, this classic will last you for years to come.

This Zinus frame has over 36,200 five-star ratings on Amazon (yes, you read that right, 36,000 people love this). This under-$100 bed is simple in design and sturdy in build, with a metal frame and slats. The shape might be minimalist, but that means you get to have some fun with everything else, from fluffy duvets to colorful throw pillows.

This pick by Andover Mills includes a bed frame and two nightstands. With its neutral-hued, button-tufted headboard and dark wood legs, the bed is an instant classic. For just over $200, you can create a nearly complete, cohesive bedroom.

Wanting something glamorous? You can get this Hollywood Regency-style bed from Home Depot, where the unique frame is crafted from sturdy iron and finished in an antique bronze color. The Paloma Bed includes both an intricate headboard and footboard. If you're looking to incorporate the theme elsewhere in your room, consider an antique-inspired lamp for your bedside table.

This low-profile bed from Article is designed to give the illusion of floating, with the short legs moved closer to the center of its frame. The piece is crafted from high-quality walnut veneer and sturdy wooden slats. And with its sleek, minimal design, we have a feeling you'll like it for years to come.

If you're looking for a wingback silhouette, consider this Three Posts option from Wayfair. The headboard is upholstered in linen and filled with ultra-plush cushioning. Lay down in this bed and you'll feel like you're wrapped in the coziest blanket from every angle.

If you need some extra drawers, grab this upholstered frame from Overstock. It features serious underbed storage, with four pull-out drawers tucked away beneath the frame. We love that with this option, you don't have to give up style (just look at that modern, adjustable headboard!) for cost ‌or‌ storage.

Zinus has made the list again with another customer-loved frame. Over 10,500 Amazon shoppers have given this cozy, button-upholstered bed a five-star rating, with many raving about the look and quality. "I am blown away by this bed," wrote one shopper who described the quality as "amazing," adding, "I can't believe how good it looks and how sturdy it feels."

If you're wanting something a little less traditional, this is an excellent option. The sleek frame has a unique wave-inspired silhouette and is finished in soft faux leather upholstery, making it both interesting to the eye and to the touch.

Keep it classic with this solid wood bed from AllModern, featuring a midcentury modern-inspired slatted headboard. The frame is available in three finishes: this warm Castanho, a bright Scandinavian Oak, and a vibrant white.