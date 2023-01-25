9 Elegant Piaf Chandelier Dupes Under $500

For the past few years, our social media has been filled with maximalist, bold interior design pieces: loud colors, eye-catching patterns, and shapes deviating from popular modern trends. But like Portia's outfits on ‌The White Lotus‌, what might have once been considered chic quickly transformed into shabby, teaching us an important lesson: Classic pieces are classic for a reason. And one of the most prominent examples of the 2020s is the Piaf Chandelier by Thomas O'Brien for Visual Comfort.

This chandelier shows how traditional elements can be brought to contemporary designs, combining curved metal arms with candelabras and timeless linen shades. Unfortunately, it ‌starts‌ at $1,060. But as we've learned from TikTok, there's a dupe for almost everything, so we set out to find the best Piaf Chandelier dupes you can buy online today — and we found nine options all under $500.

Looking to add a classic element to your dining or living room? Start with one of these popular lookalikes from some of our favorite retailers, including West Elm, Wayfair, and Target.

‌‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

The Best Piaf Chandelier Dupes

Kelly Clarkson kind of does it all. She sings, she hosts, and as we just learned, she makes one of the most impressive Piaf Chandelier dupes. This option is available in four colors: bronze, black, nickel, and brass. One shopper called it "[a] great dupe of the popular high-end fixture," while another noted that they "love the clean lines and how simple it is."

This alternative from West Elm is a little more modern than Visual Comfort's, with shorter, less dramatic arms in a sleek, solid dark bronze. Nonetheless, similar ideas are present, with linear elements and tapered linen shades. And if you're looking to add a few more natural elements to your home, this chandelier is also available with wicker shades.

Piaf's four-light fixture is excellent for spacious living rooms and above dining tables, but for smaller spaces, grab this two-light chandelier from Anthropologie. The steel frame is available in two color options, black and gold, and both come with white pleated paper shades.

Alternatively, you could lean into the drama with this six-light option from Birch Lane. Each curved arm branches out from a central post and features bronze candle plates that perfectly accent the chandelier's matte black metal.

This linear option from Joss & Main trades out linen shades for white glass ones that are designed to provide a soft glow — and shoppers love this swap. "The glass shades put off a perfect glow," said one, while another wrote that this update makes it "even more special," noting that "you don't find many light fixtures of this style with glass shades."

Yes, we managed to find a dupe that's under $200. This option is linear-shaped, whereas the Piaf Chandelier's arms branch out in different directions, but despite that small difference, it remains a shopper favorite, with one calling it "almost identical" to more expensive options.

You don't have to venture far for a makes-you-look-twice dupe — you can grab this Threshold chandelier from Target. The five-arm option is a bit more modern, with clean, straight lines branching out from the central long-link chain. Designed to complement just about any space, it's available in three colors: black, brass, and white.

Don't quote us on this, but we like the above version even ‌better‌ than Visual Comfort's chandelier. The dramatic, curved brass arms stem from a single slender post, an impressive feat on its own but even more so when considering the price. It is complete with black conical shades, giving this Wayfair find quite a modern appearance.

You can't go wrong with this dupe from Lark Manor, which has quickly become a favorite among Wayfair customers. "What I liked about this one are the shades and that it's quite big but doesn't look 'heavy,'" wrote one shopper who was impressed by the chandelier's "simple and modern" look that makes it suitable for a number of different interior design styles.