This Cookie Cooling Hack Is for Those With No Extra Counter Space

If you have a small kitchen, you probably know what it's like to run out of out of counter space. Similarly, if you're baking up a storm and every surface is covered, you might find yourself searching for extra space. It's a pain in the butt, to say the least.

Fortunately, if you plan to bake holiday cookies this year, you won't have to worry about this problem. Courtesy of user @brunchwithbabs on TikTok, we've discovered a handy solution for creating an instant cooling rack. All you need to do is take out your ironing board and remove the cover. This will expose the metal grid underneath.

Wipe down this surface with disinfectant, and you've got yourself an instant cooling rack!

As @brunchwithbabs demonstrates, you can place warm cookies directly on the metal. This will allow the treats to cool down without taking over your countertops. Not to mention, it means you won't have to buy extra wire racks or wait until each batch cools down.

"I have extremely limited counter space. This is an amazing tip!" commented one person. "What a smart idea with the ironing board. It never occurred to me, but why not!" said another TikTok user.

We couldn't help but think the same thing. After all, if you already have an ironing board, you might as well use it for other purposes. Even smaller versions can come in handy.

If your ironing board is made of wood and/or mounted to the wall, you can always place the cookies on plates and rest them on the board. The cookies won't cool as quickly, but it's worth trying if you're seriously low on space.

Who knew ironing boards could be so useful for baking?

Other ways to create more counter space:

Another hack for making more counter space involves a cutting board. Shared by @alifebetterorganized on TikTok, the trick involves placing a large cutting board on top of open drawer. And while it's not ideal for daily use, it could come in handy when you need to set down a few items.