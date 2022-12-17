My Daughter Tried Sixpenny's New Kids' Chair — Here Are Our Thoughts

Before I get into this review, I do have to state for the record that I'm already a devoted fan of Sixpenny. Earlier this year, I tried out their Insta-famous Neva sectional couch and it was a rave review. Months later, I'm still obsessed with the couch and Sixpenny in general. Lots of brands say that their wares are "quality" and "timeless," but in Sixpenny's case, I truly feel those claims are valid.
When the company came out with a kid-sized chair several months ago — the Little Neva — my original thought was, OMG genius. In the world of children's seating, it's tough to find a well-built piece that's legit cute. (I've previously made the mistake of buying a cheapie for my daughter that had all sorts of issues.) So, the Little Neva was automatically speaking to me.
Little Neva Details:
- The Little Neva is a version of Sixpenny's popular Neva chair with proportions made for kids. Sixpenny states the chair is recommended for kids 18 months and over, but "you know your little one best — please use parental discretion."
- The chair arrives dressed in a cotton linen slipcover (available in three colors: white, blue, or pink) with a second slipcover made of recycled faux fur (available in a light tan or a darker brown).
- The legs (hidden by the slipcover) are made of solid rubberwood.
- The cotton slipcover can be removed for dry cleaning (or machine washing); the fuzzy slipcover can be machine-washed.
- Price: $849
My Experience
For my daughter, Eleanor, I chose the pink base and the light tan fuzzy cover combo. The delivery was easy — there's no assembly required and while I could have carried the chair myself (it is pretty substantial at 40 pounds), the delivery person placed it for me. The quality of the chair is apparent right away between the beautiful French seams and the sturdy fabric. I've felt nothing but joy for this product since it's been in my home — we've moved it from a living room corner to my daughter's room it looks great in both. (In fact, seeing how sweet the Neva looked in our living room, I'm now wondering if we need the Neva daybed in that spot for cozy cuddles.) I wasn't such a huge fan of the fuzzy slipcover (more on that below), so we've left it with the original pink base. We now refer to the Little Neva as Eleanor's "princess chair" because it's just too cute and special.
Little Neva Pros
- Aesthetically, the Little Neva in the cotton linen slipcover lives up to Sixpenny's photography. It's perfect.
- I adore the pink color (Sundazed Coral). In some light, the chair can actually feel more like a purple-y pink, which is just as lovely.
- The dimensions are ideal. The chair isn't a miniature; it's actually wide and long enough to accommodate older children. My daughter, who is 16 months, can easily climb into it, and there's plenty of room on the seat so she can use it as she grows. If I had to guess, I'd say the Little Neva could stay with us until she's maybe seven or eight.
- The cotton linen is sturdy — in fact, it feels more like a canvas (which is great if you have cats; mine is very uninterested in this type of material).
- The fuzzy slipcover allows you to change up the look.
- The pillows retain their shape but are still comfy-cozy.
- Best of all: My daughter is obsessed with it. She loves hanging out there on her own and "reading books," but it's also part of her nighttime routine where she gets to sit in her chair and we gather around her to read bedtime stories.
Little Neva Cons
- The fuzzy slipcover is a bit confusing. It took more than a few times to figure out how to shimmy it onto the chair. And once I had it on, the chair didn't look as prim. Still: The fuzzy material is SO soft and my daughter couldn't stop touching and rubbing her face (lol) into it. Personally, I just prefer the cotton canvas look. FYI, the fuzzy slipcover isn't optional — it's part of the package.
- The price is prohibitive. However, I'm confident that the Little Neva is a special piece that will be present in your child's life for years. Because the cotton linen slipcover can be cleaned, and because the Neva line looks great as it gets worn in, I'm not concerned about the product's longevity.
Overall
I highly recommend the Little Neva as a gorgeous piece of furniture for your nursery or playroom that will grow with your child and build memories.
