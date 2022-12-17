My Daughter Tried Sixpenny's New Kids' Chair — Here Are Our Thoughts

Before I get into this review, I do have to state for the record that I'm already a devoted fan of Sixpenny. Earlier this year, I tried out their Insta-famous Neva sectional couch and it was a rave review. Months later, I'm still obsessed with the couch and Sixpenny in general. Lots of brands say that their wares are "quality" and "timeless," but in Sixpenny's case, I truly feel those claims are valid.

When the company came out with a kid-sized chair several months ago — the Little Neva — my original thought was, ‌OMG genius‌. In the world of children's seating, it's tough to find a well-built piece that's legit cute. (I've previously made the mistake of buying a cheapie for my daughter that had all sorts of issues.) So, the Little Neva was automatically speaking to me.

For my daughter, Eleanor, I chose the pink base and the light tan fuzzy cover combo. The delivery was easy — there's no assembly required and while I could have carried the chair myself (it is pretty substantial at 40 pounds), the delivery person placed it for me. The quality of the chair is apparent right away between the beautiful French seams and the sturdy fabric. I've felt nothing but joy for this product since it's been in my home — we've moved it from a living room corner to my daughter's room it looks great in both. (In fact, seeing how sweet the Neva looked in our living room, I'm now wondering if we need the Neva daybed in that spot for cozy cuddles.) I wasn't such a huge fan of the fuzzy slipcover (more on that below), so we've left it with the original pink base. We now refer to the Little Neva as Eleanor's "princess chair" because it's just too cute and special.