HelloFresh Has a New Spaghetti Meal Kit Inspired by Buddy the Elf

By Kristen Garaffo December 8, 2022
Who can forget the iconic spaghetti scene in the holiday classic ‌Elf‌? If you've ever been curious about dousing your spaghetti with syrup and a variety of sweet treats just like Buddy the Elf does, HelloFresh has made it easy for you. From now until December 9th, the meal delivery brand is offering a Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Meal Kit, which includes enough spaghetti and all the ‌Elf-‌approved toppings for two.

Featuring Colavita spaghetti, the festive kit also includes both maple and chocolate syrup, a chocolate toaster pastry, chocolate candies, chocolate rice cereal, and mini marshmallows. If you really want to get in the spirit, eating with your hands is recommended.

This would make a fun holiday dessert for ‌Elf‌ enthusiasts, or even a festive Christmas morning breakfast. And if you want to make it even sweeter, just be sure to stick to the elves' four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup.

A limited number of kits are made available daily at 12:25 p.m. EST, and they are selling quickly. If you have your eye on one, be sure to hop on the HelloFresh website in time or risk being a cotton-headed ninny-muggins.

