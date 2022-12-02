This New 99 Cent IKEA Item Is a Small Closet Lifesaver

Rarely does 99 cents get you very far. Nowadays, 99 cents hardly gets you a quarter of a cup of coffee. However, these rules don't apply in the magical world of IKEA. At the retailer, 99 cents can change your life. Okay, that might be a bit hyperbolic, but it can be a total game changer, as the price of a 10-pack of the Omtrent Hanger Connector is less than one dollar.

Anyone with a tiny closet has probably struggled at one point or another to fit all of their clothes inside and hang them in a tidy way. This especially goes for all you fashionistas out there with Carrie Bradshaw-sized wardrobes without Carrie Bradshaw-sized walk-in closets. The Omtrent Hanger Connector couldn't be handier for streamlining any closet, brilliantly allowing you to couple hangers into pairs, with one hanging just below the other.

Simply slip one over the hook of one hanger, and you'll be able to attach a second hanger to the Omtrent's hook. Your second garment with fall just below the first in a staggered fashion so that you can easily see both sets of clothes simultaneously.

In addition to revolutionizing your wardrobe organization, the Omtrent is made from over 90 percent recycled material, specifically from nets and ropes from the fishing industry. This material can even be recycled again, and withstands daily wear and tear. Plus, it comes in a pleasing dark green color. What's not to love?