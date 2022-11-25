24 Hunker Editor-Approved Gifts for Literally Everyone

When the holiday season arrives, we prefer to let loose, get goofy, and turn gifting into an event that stinks of fun. That's why, this year, we debuted our Holiday Countdown, where we revealed a special gift over the course of 25 days. In this list below, you'll find all of those prezzies in one place (mostly from small businesses!) — representing our editors' efforts to track down the most surprising, unique, and happy giftables to give this year.

We're thinking this design-y truth-or-dare game would be great for your buddy who lives with roommates, or who is in a new relationship. With questions like "What is a lie you tell yourself," the game is almost like fun group therapy.

Vegan, gender-inclusive, and also awesome-looking in a bathroom, Noto's goods are perfect for your loved one who likes a no-frills (but still cool) beauty routine. Bonus: This product is multipurpose (hands, body, hair) for a streamlined routine.

Get a load of this hefty (legit hefty) Belgian-made glass vase. It's begging for a show-stopping bouquet, but is also wide enough to become a planter, a utensil holder, or a seriously intense candy jar. Either way, it's a statement piece for any design lover.

Toss all your other nut butters aside. Enter Black Sesame Crunchy Butter! This slightly sweet spreadable (made from black sesame seeds, peanuts, and brown sugar) is ideal for that pal who is always making the most Insta-perfect breakfasts.

Noemie Serieux, the founder of Cottagecore Black Folks, has created a new space for lovers of the aesthetic. For the pal who needs some cozy vibes, this candle will help them relax with a nature-inspired scent and a crackling wick.

We're obsessed with Rick Martínez — his style, his decor, and most obviously, his food, which explores the fascinating regionality of Mexican cuisine. His happy-looking cookbook will teach your giftee how to make tamales Oaxaqueños, carne asada, and more.

Are they extra-snazzy? Do they have a special glittery aura? Then they'll lose it over these Edie Parker glitter acrylic coasters that will plus-up all their funky stemware. Also, we won't be surprised if these take over TikTok this holiday season.

Looking for something made with love and care? Brooklyn-based ceramicist Isabel Halley's pieces are all hand-built, making each one unique. Try this fun, striped soap dish for a bit of funky flair in a guest room or at the kitchen sink.

Graza is the "it" olive oil you're seeing on all the cool chefs' countertops, and with good reason: It's single origin, meaning it's from just one source. This starter pack includes a finishing oil (Drizzle) and a cooking oil (Sizzle) — both extra virgin.

For the kid who just can't calm down: Patience Pebbles are an exercise in mindfulness. For a moment of quiet, your little one can stack the wood blocks to create the perfect balance. Actually, now that we think about it, this is great for grown-ups, too.

For the friend who wants their house to smell super fancy, try these boards of rubber (right?!) incense, with Frederic Malle's famous Saint des Saints fragrance. This pack of three should keep them in good smells for the entire year.

Know someone trying to lean into the kooky-retro aesthetic? Give them this electrifying, 3D-printed plant stand, created by queer-owned design studio ObjectLover. Even if they're not a plant person, they'll have something worthy to place on top.

If you're looking for a cup of authentic chai that is ethically sourced, you've found it. Made with tea straight from a family farm in the Indian state Assam, One Stripe Chai's blends pack a warming, flavorful punch that brings chai back to its roots.

This colorful glassware set is the perfect gift for any Gatsby-loving friend who lives for a celebration. The handmade rippled silhouette and vibrant green hue give the classic coupe a modern and playful twist guaranteed to liven up any occasion.

Don't we all want to be that person with the highly curated cleaning arsenal? Start with some luxe laundry detergent, and live the dream with Dedtergent's biodegradable, vegan, and non-toxic laundry aid. And of course, it also smells beyond amazing.

Terry towels are passé — linen is in, baby. Crafted by Linoto, this spa-like bath sheet is the earthy-luxe upgrade your bathroom-obsessed friend needs. Bonus: You can also brag about how it's made from imported Belgian linen. OoooOoo.

For the friend who has that magical/artistic/philosophical/has-faith-in-humanity thing going on, try Upstate's handmade glass platter awash in swirls of watermelon-y colors — the kind of piece that makes you feel lost in a dream.

We feel like this cat pillow DIY is meant for kids, but, um, 100 percent of the Hunker team has said they'd spend an afternoon painting a weird-looking feline onto this piece of cozy decor. Question is: Do you paint it before gifting or leave blank?

There's so much that's cool about Wooj's lamps: They're 3D-printed, made from recycled, corn-based plastic, and they're inspired by jellyfish. We're pretty sure the elegant curves will complement anyone's style — even your parents'.

Dang. Have you ever met an actually stunning non-trad mezuzah? We hadn't until we laid eyes on Via Maris's design. Even better: The scroll (sold separately) is lettered by female scribes, breaking with tradition of reserving this work for men.

A design-forward way to become more eco-friendly? Meet Hanni, a single-blade razor engineered with sustainability in mind. Hanni's system doesn't even need water — the no-wash gel stick "shave pillow" provides all the moisture and lubrication you need.

Food posing as other things has been a trend we've truly appreciated in 2022 — isn't it nice to not take life so seriously? Dig into this gift pack of cereal-inspired scents, including childhood favorites like Fruit Loops and Apple Jacks.

Honestly, if there's one gift we'd give to ourselves, it's these flower-inspired wooden serving spoons. Whether for your own home or a friend's, you're giving the gift of cheery conversation at every meal where these utensils play a starring role.

Here's proof that you can do organic accents in heftier materials: These chrome candlestick holders by McMullin & Co. are handcrafted (no cookie-cutter lines here) and hand-polished. To keep things minimal, pair with white, charcoal, or tan candles.